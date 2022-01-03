ScotRail to introduce temporary timetable for January
Staff shortages caused by the impact of Covid has forced ScotRail to make temporary changes to its timetable from Tuesday.
The rail operator has hundreds of staff isolating and this has resulted in scores of services being cancelled.
To provide customers with a level of certainty about which trains are running , a temporary timetable will be in place until 28 January.
It is mainly routes in the central belt that are affected.
A total of nine routes in and out of Glasgow's two biggest stations will operate on a revised timetable between Mondays and Fridays, while three routes to and from Edinburgh Waverley are also being temporarily cut back.
Scotland's busiest service, Glasgow to Edinburgh via Falkirk High, is unaffected by the changes.
A full list of the changes which come into force on 4 January can be found on the ScotRail website.
David Simpson, ScotRail Operations Director, said: "Like most businesses, ScotRail is not immune to the impact of coronavirus.
"We've been working flat out to run a safe and reliable railway in really difficult and rapidly changing circumstances.
"We've looked to spread these changes out across the day where possible to minimise the impact on our customers, but people should plan ahead and continue to check the train times right up until they arrive at the station. "
On 29 December ScotRail said 320 staff were absent, including more than 100 drivers and about 60 conductors.
It is about about 6% of the workforce of 5,300 drivers, conductors and engineers.
The rail operator said it would continue to review staff absence levels over the coming weeks in the event of a further spike in cases.
'Increased certainty'
The reduced timetable comes as rail fares on routes across Scotland will increase by 3.8% this month.
Robert Samson, of the passenger group Transport Focus, said: "It's better for some services to be temporarily withdrawn on a planned basis than to have chaotic last-minute cancellations as these are harder for passengers to deal with.
"These temporary changes to the timetable should deliver an increased level of certainty for passengers."