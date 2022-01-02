Scotland's papers: The Omicron 'hangover' facing the country

Scotland's papers: The Omicron 'hangover' facing the countryPublished19 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Covid and the consequences of the Omicron variant on Scotland make a number of the front pages. The Mail on Sunday highlights the impact of public sector workers isolating and how some people are struggling to book PCR tests.Image caption, The Sunday Mail looks at the economic impact of the latest Covid restrictions, focusing on an estimate that the hospitality trade lost £20m on Hogmanay because the usual celebrations were curtailed.Image caption, The Sunday Express leads with a warning from NHS providers in England that the next few days are "crucial" in determining whether extra measures will be needed to control Omicron.Image caption, The Sunday Times focuses on the impact of rising cases on NHS staffing levels with the paper suggesting neonatal and A&E departments are among the hardest hit, with long waits and reduced specialist cots available at some hospitals.Image caption, New Covid measures for schools in England make the lead in the Sunday Telegraph, which reports that secondary pupils will once again have to wear face masks in classrooms when they return for the new term.Image caption, The Herald on Sunday reports that BBC Studios, a commercial subsidiary of the corporation, has been working on a six-part series telling the story of tea and its impact on China with a Chinese government-controlled company.Image caption, The Scotland on Sunday focuses on the drop in refugees being settled in Scotland over the past two years. The trend mirrors the rest of the UK and came during the Covid pandemic.Image caption, The Sunday National focuses on a business owner's frustrations with new Brexit trade rules that have come into force this year.Image caption, The upcoming civil case against Prince Andrew in the United States makes the front page of the Scottish Sun on Sunday. The paper carries suggestions that the Duke of York may lose his title if he loses the case.Image caption, Police Scotland using tasers on children is the focus of the front page of The Sunday Post. The paper says two people under the age of 18 have been tasered in the last nine months.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.