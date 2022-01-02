Pupils urged to get second jabs before new term
Young people aged between 12 and 15 are being urged to get their second coronavirus vaccine before returning to school.
Drop-in sessions for the age group are starting from Monday for those who had their first vaccination at least 12 weeks ago.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said an increase in capacity meant they were being offered earlier than planned.
Scheduled appointments can also be brought forward.
Mr Yousaf said: "Additional vaccinator capacity across Scotland means we are now in a position to offer second doses to the 12 to 15 age group earlier than previously planned.
"Eligible young people can get their second doses from next week, and before they return to school in many cases.
"I would urge them to take up the offer as early as they can, to receive greater protection from the virus.
"The festive season saw a major effort to get adults boosted by the bells. But we need to keep up momentum and make sure everyone is protected from the virus, particularly with the emergence of the new Omicron variant."
Scotland saw unprecedented numbers of new Covid cases confirmed in the run up to Hogmanay as the more transmissible Omicron strain became dominant.
Almost 12,000 cases were reported on New Year's Eve, though it likely to be an underestimate due to delays in processing test results. On Thursday a record 16,857 positive tests were announced.
The Scottish government said there would be no updates about case numbers on 1 and 2 January, but headline figures would be available on Monday.
Officials said 77% of adults had received their booster vaccinations by 30 December, as part of a drive to get 80% of the eligible population vaccinated by the new year.
However, Mr Yousaf said many vaccination clinics had also reported cancellations over the holiday period.
Details of where vaccinations are available can be found on the NHS Inform website and local health board websites.
Those who already have a scheduled appointment can bring these forward by calling the helpline on 0800 030 8013.