Scotland enjoys mildest New Year's Day on record
- Published
Scotland has enjoyed the mildest Hogmanay and New Year's Day on record thanks to a flow of warm subtropical air from the Azores.
The Met Office confirmed temperatures reached 15.9C (60.6F) at Achnagart in Glenshiel, Kyle, on Saturday morning.
This broke the previous peak of 14.5C (58.1F), which was registered at Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, in 1992.
Meanwhile, St James's Park in central London saw temperatures of 16.2C (61.2F) on Saturday.
The previous UK record for New Year's Day was 15.6C (60F), which was set in 1916 at Bude in Cornwall.
Covid restrictions forced the cancellation of major events across the country, including the Loony Dook, which normally sees hundreds of hardy revellers take a dip in South Queensferry.
But this did not stop some people from plunging into a Firth of Forth on a day that was less chilly than usual.
The Met Office say the UK's record temperatures have all been elevated by manmade climate change which has raised temperatures globally by 1.1C.
Cold records are still being broken, as in the Beast from the East storm in 2018.
But the Met Office say warm weather records are being broken nine times more frequently - a clear sign of an over-heating planet.
The winter wildfires in Colorado are arguably even more alarming than unseasonal warmth in the UK.
It's too soon to say what role human-driven climate change may have played in the disaster - but it's the latest episode of regular weather patterns being disrupted.
Meanwhile, different regions of Alaska are experiencing record high and low temperatures at the same time.
Climate scientists warn that we can expect many more extremes as the planet continues to heat. And attempts to reduce emissions have been undermined by several factors, including President Biden's struggle with climate policies in the USA.