Scotland's papers: 'Knight fever' and 'The great Hogmanay getaway'Published17 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Many of Scotland's front pages feature some of those recognised by the Queen in the New Year Honours. The Scottish Sun leads with the "hero medics" knighted for playing a leading role in the UK's pandemic response. They include Scotland's chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith and his English counterpart Prof Chris Whitty.Image caption, The Scotsman also leads with the New Year Honours which recognised "Scotland's medical chiefs and community heroes". The paper reports former Prime Minister Tony Blair has been knighted.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News features a picture of a couple kissing outside the city's Christmas market. The paper reports recipients of the New Year Honours include a youth charity chief, a climate change activist and an animal rights campaigner.Image caption, The i says celebrities did well in the New Year Honours and features a line-up on its front page including actress Joanna Lumley, James Bond star Daniel Craig and broadcaster Kate Garraway.Image caption, The damehood of Dr Jenny Harries, the head of NHS England's Test and Trace programme, is the focus of the Daily Telegraph's lead story. The paper says she is being made a dame in spite of what it calls the "testing chaos" that is threatening the new year return to work and schools.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express says Britain's medical "heroes" have been recognised for leading the "battle" against Covid. It features images of professors Chris Whitty and Jonathan Van-Tam - England's chief medical officer and his deputy - and Scotland's chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith.Image caption, Actor Daniel Craig being recognised in the list makes the lead for the Daily Star. Craig, best known for playing James Bond in the film franchise, was made a companion of the Order of St Michael and St George for services to film and theatre. Bond was fictionally given the same honour.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail reports "thousands of Scots" celebrated New Year in England after tough Covid restrictions saw Hogmanay "cancelled". The paper says the muted celebrations come as many hospitality businesses fear they will face closure in the coming months due to the devastating economic impact of the pandemic.Image caption, The Herald warns Scots are facing "rail and ferry misery" due to the number of staff currently isolating. The paper says the record-breaking number of Covid infections will force operators to slash services.Image caption, The Daily Record reports a woman who has made accusations against Prince Andrew is asking him to "prove he could not sweat" on the night she claims they danced together in a club. Prince Andrew has said he has no recollection of meeting her. The report comes after his former friend Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of grooming teenagers for abuse by Jeffrey Epstein.Image caption, The Times features an image of two women celebrating the New Year in Edinburgh. The paper's lead story is on government plans to make it easier for Indians to work and live in the UK. The paper says the proposal will form part of trade talks between the countries that are due to start within weeks.