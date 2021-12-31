Scotland's papers: Prince 'out in the cold' and Covid curbs questioned

Scotland's papers: Prince 'out in the cold' and Covid curbs questionedPublished14 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The conviction of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell for grooming teenagers for financier Jeffrey Epstein dominates the front pages once again. Many papers look at the impact of the verdict for Prince Andrew, who faces a civil case in the US brought by one of Epstein's victims. The Scottish Sun says Andrew has been left "out in the cold" as his family have gone on a skiing holiday without him.Image caption, The i says the "spotlight" after the trial has fallen on the prince - Ghislaine Maxwell's former friend - who has always denied all allegations against him.Image caption, The Daily Express says Prince Andrew fears the monarchy will be damaged if the civil case against him continues. The paper says he has told friends he wants to protect the Queen.Image caption, A key witness at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial has urged the Duke of York to co-operate with FBI investigators "to clear himself", the Daily Record reports. Juan Alessi, who was Epstein's butler, says Andrew "must tell all he knows".Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail quotes a lawyer representing some of Epstein's victims who says Prince Andrew should be "quaking in his boots" after the verdict. The paper suggests pressure on the prince is growing.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that US lawyers say the guilty verdict in the Maxwell case "will give succour to the woman who has accused him of sexual assault". But it says the prince is hoping a judge will next week throw out the civil case against him.Image caption, The Times leads on reports that NHS chiefs do not believe the threshold for new restrictions in England has been crossed, despite a surge in cases and Covid curbs already in place in Scotland. On Prince Andrew, it says the legal team in his case remain "defiant".Image caption, The Herald leads on a report that more than 120 road deaths in Scotland have come from just eight roads over the past five years. It says all eight routes have been identified as being in need of "urgent upgrades".Image caption, More than 500 cases of Covid were recorded in Perth and Kinross in one day, as the Courier reports on surging infections in the area. It says there has been a "steep rise" in the number of people in hospital.Image caption, The Press and Journal also focuses on rising Covid numbers and says health services in the north east are facing additional strain. It reports that there is "double trouble" with a resurgence in Delta cases alongside the Omicron variant.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph says that a GP surgery threatened to call the police in a row with a patient over Covid mask-wearing.Image caption, An Aberdeen couple's garden wall was destroyed as two cars smashed through and the occupants fled the scene, reports the Evening Express.Image caption, There have been 6,600 recorded rat sightings in Glasgow over the past year, the Glasgow Times reports. It says the GMB union claims the pandemic has “exposed a cleansing problem” in the city.Image caption, The National says the SNP has created a "damning end of year scorecard" on the performance of the UK government over the past year.Image caption, The shortage of Covid tests makes the front of the Daily Star which suggests some "cowboys" are charging £210 for lateral flow kits.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.