Scotland's papers: Ghislaine Maxwell guilty and Hogmanay travel row

Scotland's papers: Ghislaine Maxwell guilty and Hogmanay travel rowPublished29 minutes agoImage caption, The guilty verdicts in the trial of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell came in just in time for Thursday's papers to carry the news on their front pages. Her conviction in New York for aiding financier Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of underage teenage girls is the lead story in The Scottish Sun.Image caption, The Times reports Maxwell listened impassively as the jurors found her guilty of offences carrying a possible sentence of 65 years imprisonment.Image caption, "Guilty Ghislaine, child sex predator" says the headline in the Daily Mail. The paper features a photograph of Epstein with Maxwell on its front page and reports she is "set to die behind bars".Image caption, The Daily Record highlights "Ghislaine groomed girls for lover Epstein", who she dated in the 1990s. The paper says the two attended "high-society parties and travelled on luxurious private jets".Image caption, A cross-border "ding-dong" makes the front page of the Scottish Daily Express. It says the UK government has not backed Scottish ministers' calls for people not to travel across the border on Hogmanay to take advantage of looser Covid rules.Image caption, The National leads with the same story, saying the PM has "failed to deter" people from travelling to England for celebrations.Image caption, The first minister's Covid update to Holyrood makes the front page of The Scotsman, which highlights there will be no change to self-isolation rules. It says Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of "indecision" over the matter and that opposition parties have called for her to "urgently" set out any changes.Image caption, The Herald says Ms Sturgeon suggested that changes to self-isolation rules were still to come. It says her position prompted a backlash from Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross - who said the FM's message on "essential changes" was to "tune in next week".Image caption, The i leads on the news that 183,037 Covid cases were reported in the UK on Wednesday, another daily record. It adds First Minister Nicola Sturgeon blamed an "administrative error" for a shortage of PCR slots, but it had been rectified.Image caption, The Telegraph's lead story is on Covid testing - reporting the system is in "tatters" and Health Secretary Sajid Javid's explanation that a "huge surge in demand" and a "worldwide shortage of tests" is to blame.Image caption, A similar story makes the local press with the Press and Journal reporting most people in Scotland were unable to book a same-day test on Wednesday. It highlights the only tests that were available were in the Highlands and Borders.Image caption, The Daily Star says there is a shortage of frozen food in the UK as lorry drivers are getting delayed due to stricter EU rules.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reports that a 19-year-old man has been charged with the murder of an elderly couple in West Lothian on Boxing Day.Image caption, About 12% of the Police Scotland workforce is absent due to Covid, reports The Courier. The paper says the Scottish Police Federation has criticised the Scottish government for not prioritising officers for vaccination.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with a woman from Dundee who recorded one of the highest drink-driving readings in the UK. The paper says the woman was stopped by police after a driver reported concerns over the nature of her "erratic" driving.Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads with a "cesspit" public toilet in the city centre which it says was used as a "drug den" over Christmas.Image caption, And a boys' football club in Aberdeenshire has appealed for investors to fund a revamp of its playing field facilities, according to the Evening Express.