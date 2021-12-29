Scotland's papers: 'Cut isolation rules' and Omicron peak still to come

Scotland's papers: 'Cut isolation rules' and Omicron peak still to comePublished18 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A number of Scottish titles report on calls to cut the 10-day self-isolation rules. It comes after the US public health agency said people could leave after five days providing their symptoms had cleared. The Scottish Daily Mail says the current rules are "crippling" businesses and public services.Image caption, The Times reports on the impact of staff shortages within the NHS due to Covid infections. The paper says that if the Scottish and UK governments follow calls by some scientists, hospitality bosses and Tory MPs to cuts the self-isolation period, then it could "stave off" an NHS staffing crisis.Image caption, The Herald leads with a quote from the British Medical Association (BMA) which said some doctors are at "breaking point" due to fatigue. The BMA chair, Dr Lewis Morrison, said improving working conditions for doctors should be at the "top of the government's to-do list", the paper reports.Image caption, The Scotsman highlights that the self-isolation calls come as the first minister is set to update Holyrood on the latest Omicron data. The paper says that provisional numbers indicate there were record Covid cases over Christmas.Image caption, The Scottish Sun leads with a forecast from the national clinical director that Omicron cases will not peak for another three weeks. Prof Jason Leitch said that "terrifying" numbers are yet to come which, according to the paper, suggests tough restrictions could be pushed back.Image caption, The i suggests there could be a silver lining amid another day of rising Covid infections across the UK - although hospital cases are climbing, it says serious illness from Omicron "remains lower". The paper also reports that NHS staff are "dropping like flies" due to the high Covid infection rates.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that some people in England are still being told to quarantine for the full period of 10 days, "even though the government has said this can be cut to a week or less for most people, providing they test negative".Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express says Prof Leitch apologised for what it calls a PCR test "shambles". It says hundreds of people waited four days for test results as demand soared before Christmas.Image caption, The National leads with a Conservative MP being accused of using "British nationalist and colonialist language" by an academic, after he called the devolved nations "principalities".Image caption, The Daily Record reports people in Scotland have been scammed of £15m by Irish puppy farm gangs in the last year - a claim made by animal welfare investigators.Image caption, In a similar vein, the Evening Express says criminal gangs are renting Airbnbs in the north and north east of Scotland to sell seriously ill puppies. It says the pandemic has prompted a rise in demand for pets and, subsequently, the illegal trade.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with the findings of a fatal accident inquiry into the deaths of two fishermen on Loch Fyne in 2018. The paper says the inquiry ruled that the deaths could have been avoided had their trawler not been "intrinsically unstable".Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with a gruesome attack on a police officer which left their foot "pointing in the wrong direction".Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads with a shopkeeper in Haymarket who is now fearing for his life after what he believes was a targeted attack. The paper says a man threw a monoblock through the shop window on Sunday, which missed the owner's head "by inches".Image caption, The Glasgow Times pictures a van that was set alight and abandoned in Lambhill Cemetery in Maryhill. The paper says the vehicle has still not been removed after it was driven repeatedly over graves on 2 December.Image caption, The Courier leads with an apology from Persimmon Homes after its latest attempt to fix long-standing sewage problems in a Kinross development caused damage to cars in the area.Image caption, "Space warfare" is the headline in the Daily Star as it reports that China has complained to the UN - claiming satellites launched by Tesla boss Elon Musk had "a near-miss with its space station".Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.