In pictures: Halo phenomena illuminates the sky
- Published
Weather watchers have been capturing some spectacular images of a circle of lights around the sun in the skies above the north of Scotland.
BBC meteorologist Chris Fawkes said the halos are caused by ice crystals high in the atmosphere.
He added: "All the photos actually have a complete cover of Cirrostratus cloud made of ice crystals, these ice crystals reflect and refract the sunlight to produce these optical phenomena."
The same effect is sometime seen when its a clear night with a full moon and the thin layer of cirrus moves across the moonlit sky.