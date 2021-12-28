Scotland's papers: 'Omicron tsunami hits' and 'Boxing Day tragedy'Published26 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scotsman leads with the record number of Covid cases recorded over the Christmas period due to the Omicron variant. The paper reports Christmas Day saw 8,252 cases confirmed while 11,030 were registered on Boxing Day and 10,562 on Monday.Image caption, "Ominous" is the headline in the Daily Record. The paper carries a warning from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for Scots to follow the rules in a bid to stop the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express also leads with the soaring case numbers and warns that due to a lag in reporting results, the actual number of Covid cases each day may be higher. The paper reports an accurate picture on the number of deaths may take longer to materialise due to the closure of registrar offices over the public holidays.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports First Minister Nicola Sturgeon insisted she was being proved right by introducing tougher Covid restrictions as case numbers soared over the Christmas weekend. The paper also reveals experts have estimated the cost of replacing the gas heating system at St Andrews House in Edinburgh with a system that meets new requirements is £5.8m.Image caption, The Scottish Sun leads with fears Scots revellers will "invade nightspots in England" to celebrate New Year. The paper says this follows the UK government's announcement that there will be no fresh restrictions between now and Hogmanay. In Scotland major events have been cancelled and nightclubs have closed in a bid to curb the spread of Omicron.Image caption, The Times also leads with the lack of Covid curbs south of the border. The paper also reports energy bills are set to double in a year amid fears the price cap will rise by 40% in April.Image caption, The i leads with the final push in Scotland to get 80% of the adult population "boosted by the bells". The paper says enough appointments have been booked to meet the Scottish government's target as around 73.5% have had their third dose.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads with the arrest of a teenager after a couple were found dead in a house on Boxing Day. The paper reports officers found the bodies of a man and a woman inside the property in Livingston late on Sunday night.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News also leads with the arrest of a 19-year-old following the deaths of the couple, who were both 73.Image caption, Trade unions have hit out at "damning" and "disgraceful" new figures revealing that more than 21,000 equal pay claims remain outstanding against Scotland's councils, according to The Herald. Data obtained by the paper under freedom of Information legislation shows that many of the country's local authorities are still facing claims despite several large settlements in recent years.Image caption, The National leads with a major survey of 10,000 people which suggests 100 Conservative MPs would lose their seats at the next General Election. The paper says they include Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross and four Cabinet ministers.Image caption, The Glasgow Times reveals police in Glasgow have investigated 29,000 missing person cases in just two years.Image caption, The Courier has an exclusive interview with Bethany Haines, daughter of murdered aid worker David Haines. She discusses her stalker for the first time since he admitted abusing four other women.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports a grandfather is suing Moray Council for £200,000 over allegations that asbestos exposure gave him terminal cancer.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with a report that masked raiders have been linked with nine break-ins.Image caption, The Evening Express has an interview with a man who was jailed after he was caught with a BB gun.Image caption, And the Daily Star reports a Cheeto in the shape of the Loch Ness Monster is on sale on eBay for £630,000.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.