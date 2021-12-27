Scottish Covid cases hit record levels over Christmas
- Published
Scottish Covid cases hit record numbers over the Christmas weekend.
The daily case numbers recorded over the 25, 26 and 27 December were the highest totals seen throughout the entire pandemic.
Christmas Day saw 8,252 cases. Boxing Day registered 11,030 confirmed cases and Monday's daily total was 10,562.
The Scottish government warned that due to the lag in reporting, the actual number of Covid cases was likely to be higher.
The provisional data showed that Covid-19 cases are increasing significantly.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the expected wave of cases fuelled by the Omicron variant was "materialising".
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.