Scottish Covid cases hit record levels over Christmas
Scottish Covid cases hit record numbers over the Christmas weekend.
The daily case numbers recorded over the 25, 26 and 27 December were the highest totals seen throughout the entire pandemic.
Christmas Day saw 8,252 cases. Boxing Day registered 11,030 confirmed cases and Monday's daily total was 10,562.
The Scottish government warned that due to the lag in reporting, the actual number of Covid cases was likely to be higher.
On Christmas Eve, Scotland registered the highest number of daily cases since August, with 7,076 new cases reported in the previous 24 hours.
Separate data, also published on 24 December, showed the number of people with the Omicron variant had more than doubled - with a further 3,832 confirmed cases. That brought the total number of Omicron cases to 6,154.
The provisional data showed that Covid-19 cases in Scotland were increasing significantly, but the full picture will not be seen until all data is updated on 29 December.
An accurate picture on the number of deaths with Covid may take longer to materialise due to the closure of registrar offices over the public holidays.
Earlier this month First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned of a "tsunami" of cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.
Guidance has since been issued about household mixing and restrictions on large events came into force on Boxing Day. Hospitality measures were tightened up on Monday.
On Monday, Ms Sturgeon said the expected wave of cases fuelled by the Omicron variant was "materialising".
She said: "While these figures are provisional, the steep increase in cases we have been expecting is now materialising, and this reflects the significantly increased transmissibility of Omicron."
She warned that we should expect to see case numbers rise further in the days ahead and that cases were likely to have been higher but for the compliance of the public with the guidance issued to minimise contacts in the run up to the festive period.
'Impact of Omicron'
She added: "These figures underline how important it is that we don't underestimate the impact of Omicron - even if the rate of hospitalisation associated with it is much lower than past strains of the virus, case numbers this high will still put an inevitable further strain on NHS.
"This level of infection will also cause a significant and severely disruptive level of sickness absence across the economy and critical services."
She said that even if people were "thoroughly fed up with the impact of Covid" on their lives, they should still follow guidance over the new year period to help slow the spread of the virus while the accelerated booster programmes proceed.
And she reminded people to observe good hand hygiene, wear face coverings and limit contacts as much as possible.
She said: "Keep any essential indoor gatherings to a maximum of three households, and get boosted by the bells.
"I know sticking to all of these measures is really hard - especially at this time of year - but there's no doubt whatsoever it will help keep us safer."