Covid in Scotland: Final push to get 'boosted by the bells'
Vaccination centres have reopened in a final push to boost 80% of Scotland's adult population by the new year.
Health bosses say enough Covid booster jab appointments are available to reach the Scottish government target.
It comes as staff at Scotland's largest health board issued a desperate plea for people to protect themselves before the NHS becomes overwhelmed.
More restrictions have also been introduced at large events and in hospitality settings.
National clinical director Prof Jason Leitch told BBC Breakfast that about 72% of adults in Scotland had received their booster shot before Christmas Eve.
Discussing the government's "get boosted by the bells" target, he said: "We're at 72-point something before Christmas Eve.
"We've got appointments to get to 80%.
"What we need now is that final push to get people to come to fill those appointments."
He added: "That honestly is the best present you could give to any of your relatives, to get yourself protected so that you then protect others."
Prof Leitch also said he was "very, very hopeful" schools would return on time in January.
The Scottish government confirmed that 73.5% of eligible adults had now received their booster or third dose.
With just five days to go until the Hogmanay deadline, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf visited the vaccination centre at the Dewars Centre in Perth to encourage people to keep coming forward.
'Rally round'
He said since the emergence of the Omicron variant there had been "a monumental effort" to deliver booster vaccines as quickly as possible.
"That's because it is the single best way to protect people's health, and the NHS," he said.
"This week we are calling on everyone in the country to rally round and do their bit by coming forward for their booster dose.
"If you haven't yet had your Covid booster, there is bound to be a vaccination clinic or drop-in centre near to you. Please have a look on the online portal to book an appointment, or check your local NHS board's social media channels to find out where the vaccine is being offered, so you can join the thousands of others who have been boosted by the bells."
Mr Yousaf also asked those yet to have a first or second dose to come forward.
His comments came as new public protection measures came into force in Scotland in a bid to tackle the Omicron variant.
From Monday, nightclubs will be shuttered and hospitality businesses will need to return to offering only table service if serving alcohol.
Bars, restaurants and indoor leisure facilities such as gyms, theatres and museums will also have to reinstate one-metre social distancing regulations.
The restrictions come after caps were placed on large events from Sunday.
Front line clinicians also added their voices to the calls for people to protect themselves and others from the new Covid variant.
Staff from Scotland's largest health board, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, urged the public to get their booster between Christmas and New Year to stop the NHS from being overwhelmed.
The health board has added thousands of new vaccine clinics to make it as easy as possible for the public to come forward.
Dr Andy Mackay, a consultant in critical care, said: "Our critical care units and hospitals are already very busy. My colleagues and I continue to do our best for our patients but it's essential that we all do what we can to prevent the additional avoidable stress of Covid-19 on the health service."
And Dr Claire Harrow said: "I've been on coronavirus wards since March 2020 and seeing people die from Covid-19 has been absolutely heartbreaking.
"We are trying our best to look after all our patients but our hospitals are nearly at capacity looking after non-Covid-19 patients.
"We're experiencing staffing challenges and our teams are tired from the relentless pressure being put on them.
"The one thing the public can do is to get boosted to help minimise further spread of this awful virus."
The latest data - published on Christmas Eve - saw Scotland record 7,076 new confirmed cases of Covid, the highest daily total since August.
Rail services cut back
The impact of soaring Covid cases and the self-isolation of close contacts has continued to affect public services.
On Monday, ScotRail announced it would cut back its services during January as Covid-related absences were causing staff shortages.
The rail operator has altered its timetable between 4 and 28 January.
It said about 160 of the about 1800 services across Scotland each day would be removed.
The changes mainly affect services which would normally run between Mondays and Friday in the central belt.
Passengers have been asked to check the status of their journey before they head to the station.
ScotRail operations director David Simpson said: "ScotRail is not immune to the impact of coronavirus.
"We've been working flat out to run a safe and reliable railway in really difficult and rapidly changing circumstances.
"We want to provide customers with a level of certainty, which is why we are introducing some temporary changes to our timetable."