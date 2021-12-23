NHS 24 warns of call delays over high festive demand
NHS 24 is urging people to treat common illness at home as it faces its busiest period over the festive season.
Helpline bosses have warned that it will take longer to answer calls as the service faces staffing pressures and increased demand caused by Covid.
It expects 170,000 calls over Christmas and New year - including two four-day weekends with GP surgeries closed.
The public have been advised to use the NHS Inform website to check symptoms before phoning NHS 24.
Janice Houston, NHS 24 associate director of operations and nursing, said the spread of Omicron had left the service "missing key staff" with people required to self-isolate.
"This year is exceptional and particularly busy," she said.
"We plan within an inch of our life for our busiest period, so I would just ask the public to be patient with us.
"We need to re-plan depending on who can't come to work from self-isolating. It might take a bit longer to answer the phone, but you will always get good care."
Around 25% of recent calls to the helpline were Omicron-related, Ms Houston added.
She said people were "still very worried" about the pandemic and these calls were often about providing reassurance.
"If people need to phone us, of course they should, she added. "But look at NHS Inform and stock up on over-the-counter medication.
"We're asking the public to prepare the way NHS does - have a plan, go to the website first and self-care yourself."
NHS 24 has been under increased demand since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.
'Exceptionally busy'
In the first month of lockdown in 2020 the number of 111 phonecalls jumped by 30%.
The service took on additional staff and nurses, doctors and dentists were redeployed from other parts of the NHS to assist.
Hundreds of people will be working in NHS 24 call centres over the Christmas period. Of the 170,000 calls predicted - 95,000 are expected to come over the Christmas and New Year weekends.
NHS 24 medical director Dr Laura Ryan said: "At a time when many people will be taking a break, our teams will be gearing up for an exceptionally busy period.
"The past 18 months during the pandemic, our people have worked exceptionally hard
"Every available seat in our centres will be occupied over the busiest days. It will take longer to answer calls, but we can assure people that if they need our help, our people will be working flat out.
"Even if it takes longer, we will always answer calls."