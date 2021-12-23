Scotland's nightclubs to close for three weeks from 27 December
Nightclubs in Scotland are to close for three weeks from 27 December, Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said.
It comes after fresh restrictions were put on large events and hospitality venues earlier this week due to concern over the Omicron variant.
Mr Swinney said a new law would require nightclubs to close for three weeks rather than have them try to enforce 1m distancing between customers.
He said funding would be made available to support affected businesses.
Mr Swinney said nightclubs would have the option to stay open by effectively becoming a bar - but physical distancing and table service would need to be in place.
He said: "We consider that closure in regulations, combined with financial support, may reduce losses and help these businesses weather what we hope will be a short period until they are able to operate normally again."
People in Scotland have not been told to cancel their Christmas plans, but have been urged to stay at home as much as possible throughout the rest of the festive period.
