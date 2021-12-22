Covid in Scotland: Self-isolation change 'considered' to tackle staff absences
- Published
Changes to the self-isolation rules in Scotland are being considered in a bid to ease pressure on public services, the deputy first minister has said.
Fully-vaccinated people who have coronavirus currently have to self-isolate for 10 days.
In England, that has been cut to a week for people who get negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven.
John Swinney said such a change could help tackle the "immediate threat" of public sector staff absences.
He told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme that reducing isolation periods was a measure "that would contribute" towards tackling staffing issues.
But he warned that stopping the circulation of the virus - and the now-dominant Omicron variant - remained "the inescapable challenge that we face".
He said: "We will of course consider the proposition that the United Kingdom government has brought forward.
"There are options that can be taken forward about the self-isolation arrangements which can try to ease pressure on public services.
"But what we have to recognise is that the number of cases is likely to become so significant that it is going to give rise to significant absence levels from our private and public services."
It comes as the number of daily positive tests in Scotland increased to around 5,500 a day compared to 3,500 a week ago.
Mr Swinney said that "brings into question the sustainability of some of these services, which is why we have to act to try to slow down the circulation of the virus".
UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the change in England would minimise disruption caused by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
He said the move was based on the latest guidance from health experts.