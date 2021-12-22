Scotland's papers: Hogmanay 'hammer blow' and fan-free football

Scotland's papers: Hogmanay 'hammer blow' and fan-free footballPublished27 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scotsman pictures Nicola Sturgeon on its front page under the headline "Hammer blow". The first minister announced new Covid curbs to be introduced after Christmas, including the cancellation of Edinburgh's Hogmanay event.Image caption, The Daily Record says the Omicron variant has managed to "lay waste" to the new year as the first minister limited crowds to 500 people under restrictions that will be in place for three weeks from 26 December.Image caption, As large-scale Hogmanay events were cancelled and fans "shut out" from football matches, pubs and restaurants will also have to revert to table service from next week, reports the Metro.Image caption, The Daily Mail says Ms Sturgeon has "slammed the brakes" on Hogmanay with her announcement of a three-week Covid crackdown as the Scottish government aims to halt the "rising tide" of Omicron cases.Image caption, The first minister announced "last orders" for Hogmanay and admitted that the limits on crowds would, in effect, mean football matches would have to be played in empty stadiums, reports The Daily Telegraph.Image caption, The National says Ms Sturgeon also pleaded with Scots to "stay home as much as you can" as she announced the new restrictions in a statement to MSPs at Holyrood.Image caption, The i says Scotland's new Covid restrictions will last "at least" three weeks with people being told to stay at home again when they return from Christmas gatherings.Image caption, The Daily Express says Ms Sturgeon is cracking down on street parties and festive football in the fight against Omicron as the "bells toll" for Scotland's "world famous" Hogmanay celebrations.Image caption, The Times says events and concerts in February are already being cancelled as organisers fear that the new limits will last beyond the current three-week timetable.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News pictures previous firework celebrations in the Capital with the word "Cancelled" stamped across the front page, the newspaper pointing out that Hogmanay has been called off for the second year in a row.Image caption, The Press and Journal says it will be a "blue January" for everyone in Scotland with venues closed, shows delayed and sport on a "financial knife-edge".Image caption, The Sun says the first minister announced a "21-day triple whammy" with the crowd limit hitting football, Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations and pubs returning to table service only from 27 December.Image caption, The Herald's headline reflects the impact on football of the 500 crowd limit and also pictures workers beginning to dismantle structures built in preparation for Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh.Image caption, The Daily Star says the first minister's announcement means Christmas can go ahead but after that the "fun is over".Image caption, The Evening Telegraph says the spectator ban at football matches creates a "logistical nightmare" for clubs.Image caption, Aberdeen Football Club fears it will lose £500,000 on festive games as the crowd limits come into force, reports the Evening Express.Image caption, The Courier has the story of Kirkcaldy man who has urged unvaccinated people to get the jab after the virus left him "fighting for his life" in an induced coma.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.