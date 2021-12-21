Covid in Scotland: Answers to your questions By Claire Diamond & Paul O'Hare

The spread of the new Omicron variant means the situation in Scotland is changing rapidly.

BBC Scotland has been asking our audience what they would like to know about this new wave of the pandemic - and how the latest restrictions will affect them.

We've looked through the hundreds of questions sent in recently by readers and selected some to answer.

Can we still have Christmas with our family? Question from Julie in Monifieth

Despite warning of a "tsunami" of Omicron cases First Minister Nicola Sturgeon last week said she did not want to cancel Christmas.

As case numbers continued to rise, there were concerns that restrictions could be tightened further - but Ms Sturgeon promised on Monday that there would be no fresh restrictions on Christmas Day gatherings.

The first minister encouraged people to take a Covid-19 test before meeting up, practice good hygiene and move to reduce their contacts again after Christmas.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also ruled out immediate changes to regulations for people in England, although he said data was being reviewed "hour by hour".

My children, from two households, wish to meet up with us on 28 December. If we agree to meet outside only, can our little grandson, who we rarely see (from an additional household) join us on his own? Question from Margaret in Kinross

Presuming that meeting up on the 28 December is your main family celebration, the first minister's previous statement that you don't need to change your Christmas plans would apply.

She has said that she is not asking anyone to cancel or change their plans for their main family celebration this Christmas - even if you are not having your main celebration on Christmas Day.

However, Ms Sturgeon has advised that your main celebration be kept "as small as your family circumstances allow".

So, if this is your main gathering and you decide to go ahead with it you should take extra measures to make it as safe as possible - which includes making sure everyone is vaccinated who can be and has done a test in advance, and that you celebrate in a place that's well-ventilated (so your choice of meeting outdoors is a good idea) and everyone should follows strict hygiene rules.

If this is not your main family celebration, then the guidance (although there's no longer a legal limit on mixing) is that you should reduce social interaction at home or in indoor public places as much as possible.

If you choose to mix despite these guidelines, you're asked to keep it to a maximum of three households at any one time. Unlike previous iterations of Covid restrictions, the current guidelines make no exceptions for children from additional households.

If a household is self-isolating after someone tests positive, do they all need to start the 10 day isolation over again if a second person tests positive? Question from Andrew in Edinburgh

According to the guidance, the household of a positive case should self-isolate for the same 10-day period as the first positive case, regardless of vaccination status of anyone in the household.

If someone else in the household develops symptoms while self-isolating, they should book a PCR test and if positive, extend their own self-isolation for a further 10 days from their own symptom onset.

We asked the Scottish government what this would mean for the rest of the household. A spokeswoman said: "Other household members do not need to extend their self-isolation if they remain asymptomatic."

Does the whole house isolate until their PCR results come back or just the person with symptoms? Question from Janice in Fochabers

If someone displays symptoms of Covid then the whole house must isolate until they have had the results of a PCR test.

If a member of the household tests positive then everyone in the household must self-isolate for 10 days.

If someone in the household develops symptoms while self-isolating, they should book a PCR test. If that is positive, they must extend their self-isolation for a further 10 days from the start of their own symptoms.

The latest Scottish government guidance can be found here.

I was on a bus in Glasgow and it was rammed. Are the bus and train operators going to be obliged to reinstate social distancing? Question from Nina in Glasgow

There are currently no Covid capacity limits or social distancing requirements on public transport.

There has been no suggestion from the government either that these will be reintroduced.

However, the legal requirement to wear a face covering on public transport remains (unless you are exempt).

Do you need to take a lateral flow test before using public transport? Question from Joe in Perthshire

There is no legal requirement to take a lateral flow test before using public transport in Scotland.

However, everyone is encouraged to take a test at least twice a week, and if you're going out to work or socialise, you should take one before you leave home.

On public transport you must by law wear a face covering, unless you are exempt.

One of the main challenges for people using trains, buses, trams and the Glasgow Subway in the coming weeks will be the cancellation of services due to staff shortages.

On Monday, more than 100 ScotRail services were cancelled with staff illness or self-isolation stated as the cause of almost all of them.

If someone in our office tests positive does everyone in the office have to self isolate for 10 days? Question from Thomas in Hamilton

The whole office does not have to isolate for 10 days but those who were close contacts of the positive case do need to take steps to ensure they have not contracted the virus.

A close contact is someone who has been physically close enough to the confirmed case for a long enough period of time that the virus may have been transmitted to them.

The risk of the virus being transmitted is higher the closer the contact, the greater the exposure to respiratory droplets - for example from coughing - and the longer the duration of the contact.

The current Scottish government guidance states:

A partially or non-vaccinated adult will be asked to self-isolate for 10 days, whether or not they have symptoms

A fully-vaccinated adult can end self-isolation if they return a negative PCR test result and remain asymptomatic.

Fully vaccinated means having received both vaccine doses, with at least two weeks passing since the second dose.

If someone is less than 18 years and four months old, or medically unable to get vaccinated, provided they return a negative PCR test result and remain asymptomatic, they may end self-isolation as a close contact

If you have been in close contact with someone who has Covid you will be given specific guidance depending on your vaccination status and age.

The risk posed by work environments is the reason the government has made it a legal requirement for people to work from home if they can.

My mum is in the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. What are the rules on visiting now? Question from Larry in Edinburgh

NHS Lothian's current visiting rules state that visiting is currently restricted to one "designated" visitor per patient.

The health board says the designated person can change, for example if that person becomes unwell and unable to visit.

Most wards will offer a timed visiting appointment per day per patient.

There are exceptions to the "one visit per day" rule for patients receiving end of life care and patients with dementia or experiencing stress and distress.

If you are going to visit someone in hospital, you should:

Take a lateral flow test before visiting, and don't go if it is positive

Wear a face covering throughout your visit to the hospital

Use hand sanitiser

Observe 2m physical distancing from everyone not in your household

The rules are decided by health boards, so check the rules of the hospital you're visiting before you go.

Can my sister visit us from Spain over the Christmas period? Question from Sandra in Munlochy

At the moment it is possible for your sister to visit but, as we have seen in the past, Covid travel restrictions can change at short notice.

If she is fully vaccinated then she must:

Make sure that she is able to prove it

Take a Covid test up to two days before she boards a flight to Scotland

Book a Covid day two test

And complete a Passenger Locator Form on gov.uk

If your sister is not fully vaccinated then she must also pay for a PCR test eight days after arrival.

Crucially, she must also self-isolate in the place she is staying for 10 days.

Full details of the Scottish government's latest travel guidelines can be found here.

