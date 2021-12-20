ScotRail cancels 118 services as Covid spikes
More than a hundred ScotRail services have been cancelled as the rise in Covid cases gathers pace.
The train operator's website showed 118 cancelled trains on Monday morning, with staff illness stated as the cause of almost all of them.
Positive cases and self-isolation are having an increasing impact on trains and other public services as the new variant advances.
Bus services and theatre shows have also been badly hit.
ScotRail said it was planning for a further rise in cases and was putting contingency plans in place to revise timetables to ensure a level of certainty to rail services.
The rail operator said that like all businesses, it was not immune to the impact of coronavirus on its staff.
The rail operator said it has seen a significant increase in the number of colleagues who had either tested positive for coronavirus or who were self-isolating as a result of being in close contact with someone who had.
The absences are mainly affecting journeys across the central belt of Scotland.
Planning is now ongoing to looking at various timetable options and ScotRail is "planning extensively for all eventualities" but it warned that some level of disruption should be expected over the coming weeks.
David Ross, ScotRail's communications director, said: "We're sorry to our customers who are being inconvenienced as a result of an increase in the number of our staff self-isolating due to Covid.
After the cancellation of some music shows last week, panto and theatre took a hit this weekend.
The Playhouse in Edinburgh cancelled its White Christmas performances on Saturday and Sunday following a positive case backstage.
Showgoers were left queueing on Leith Walk for the performance on Saturday before the notification was sent out.
On Sunday morning the theatre said: "Due to ongoing Covid-enforced absences, today's performance of White Christmas can no longer go ahead as scheduled.
"We have worked hard behind the scenes to find alternative solutions to save today's performance but ultimately at 10:30 a decision was made to cancel today's matinee."
The Jamie and the Unicorn pantomime at Ayr's Gaiety Theatre was also cancelled on Sunday due to suspected virus cases.
Then on Monday the theatre announced that due to confirmed cases of Covid 19, all remaining performances were off.
The theatre is now offering a filmed version of the show on-demand.
Omicron is now the dominant variant in Scotland.
Another 5,924 Covid cases were confirmed on Sunday.
Currently, Scots are being advised to reduce their socialising as much as possible and to limit gatherings to three households - though large-scale events including the Scottish League Cup final have gone ahead and Edinburgh Hogmanay event is still planned to take place.
Nicola Sturgeon warned on Friday that Omicron was now the dominant strain of the virus and a "tsunami" was beginning to hit Scotland.
New guidance for shops, hospitality venues and other businesses was introduced in a bid to stem the transmission of Covid.