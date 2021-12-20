Burst water main affects supply to 2,000 properties in Glasgow
A burst water main is affecting the supply to 2,000 homes and businesses on the south side of Glasgow.
An 18-inch trunk main burst in the early hours of Monday on Deanston Drive in Shawlands, causing interruption to supplies and low water pressure.
The burst also caused localised flooding in the vicinity of Tantallon Road.
Scottish Water said a team of engineers was working to isolate the burst and begin to restore supplies.