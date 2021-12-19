Scotland's papers: New Year restrictions and NHS sickness 'nightmare'Published11 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Herald on Sunday reports that Holyrood is set to be recalled so the first minister can discuss potential new restrictions before the New Year. The paper says the news has come from "multiple sources" and further restrictions would aim to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.Image caption, Given the surge in coronavirus infections, the Sunday Mail reports that 5,000 doctors, nurses and NHS staff could be out of action by Christmas Day. Experts have said the health service sicklist is a "huge worry" as hospitals are already struggling, the paper says.Image caption, The Sunday Express reports that record numbers of people are being forced to self-isolate due to the Covid infection rates. Another 90,418 daily cases were reported across the UK on Saturday - following days of record highs. However, the paper says that "rebel MPs" have claimed the prime minister is allowing the country to be "held hostage by the virus".Image caption, The Sunday Post leads with advice from the Scientific Advisory Group (Sage) who called for the cancellation of mass gatherings like the League Cup Final. According to the group, hospitalisations could hit record highs in two weeks if nothing else is done, the paper says.Image caption, Schools is the focus for Scotland on Sunday, as experts told the paper the Scottish government should "not be afraid" to roll out remote learning again. The Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association (SSTA) said that the reopening of schools in the new year should be delayed by "at least a few days" to allow staff to prepare for mitigations, the paper reports.Image caption, The Sunday Times leads with the expansion of "virtual wards" in NHS England as hospitals were on "war footing". The paper says 15% of patients are to be treated at home with remote monitoring of oxygen levels in order to free up beds.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph leads on Lord Frost's resignation as Brexit minister as the prime minister "considers Christmas lockdown". He quit over his discontent about new Covid measures and the political direction of the government. The paper reports that there is "chaos at No 10", following Lord Frost's resignation.Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday also reports on Lord Frost's resignation with this headline: "Now the minister for Brexit walks out on Boris". It says the "dramatic move" was triggered by "his growing 'disillusionment' with the direction of Tory policy".Image caption, The Sunday National reports the SNP has called for Alister Jack to confirm if his department hosted any social events during lockdown, as it says the Scotland Office "failed to give answers" on whether gatherings had taken place.Image caption, And the Scottish Sun on Sunday says Prince William has been "grounded" after the Queen urged him to stop family helicopter trips over fears for their safety.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.