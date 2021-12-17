Covid: Omicron now dominant virus variant in Scotland
- Published
The Omicron variant is now thought to have replaced Delta as the dominant form of the virus in Scotland.
The heavily-mutated Covid variant is likely to have been responsible for 51% of the cases recorded across the country on Friday.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it suggested that the "tsunami" of cases she warned about last week was now beginning to happen.
New restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the variant are now in force.
People have been urged to stay at home as much as possible in the lead up to Christmas, and to meet with no more than three households at a time.
And shops and hospitality outlets have to introduce measures to reduce crowding and queueing, erect screens and barriers and enforce the wearing of face masks.
A further 4,336 new cases of Covid were reported in Scotland on Friday, of which 51% showed the so-called S-Gene dropout that is typical of the Omicron variant.
Ms Sturgeon said: "Cases have already increased by more than 40% in the past week, and we should expect to see that continue and indeed accelerate in the period ahead.
"The tsunami I warned about a week ago is now starting to hit us."
The first minister said the emergence of Omicron has been the "cruellest of blows" ahead of Christmas.
She stressed that the country now has much more effective protection against the virus than it did a year ago, with booster doses of the vaccine appearing to be very effective in reducing the risk of serious illness from Omicron.
She said it is expected the increase in cases will "continue and accelerate", adding: "As of now the scale and the immediacy of the challenge it presents is of profound concern."