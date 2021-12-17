Scotland's papers: 'Stay at home' plea and fears over hospital cases

Scotland's papers: 'Stay at home' plea and fears over hospital casesPublished10 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The front pages of Scotland's newspapers are dominated by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's latest statement on the Covid crisis. Given the threat posed by Omicron, Ms Sturgeon has urged people to stay at home as much as possible to stop the NHS being overwhelmed.Image caption, The i highlights Ms Sturgeon's warning that further restrictions may be unavoidable. The paper also reports the first minister has written to the prime minister to call for the reintroduction of the furlough scheme to help businesses that may soon have to close.Image caption, The Scottish Sun leads with Ms Sturgeon's appeal for urgent action amid fears the NHS could be overwhelmed with Covid cases.Image caption, As well the first minister's grim statement to parliament, The Scotsman reports concerns over fans travelling to Sunday's League Cup Final between Celtic and Hibernian at Hampden. Scotland's national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch said he is not worried about the match itself but rather the volume of people who will make their way to the stadium on buses and trains.Image caption, The Herald's main picture is of a long queue of people waiting to get their booster jabs at a newly opened drop-in centre in East Lothian. The paper reports Omicron is likely to become the dominant strain of the virus from today amid warnings it is "entirely possible" hospitalisations will exceed last winter's peak.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail features pictures of deserted streets in Aberdeen and Stirling under the headline "It's beginning to look a lot like lockdown". The paper says the first minister's statement raises the prospect that pubs, restaurants, cinemas, theatres and sports events may be shutdown during the festive season.Image caption, The Evening Express says the curtain could come down on major stage shows and reports theatres and venues are once again "on a knife edge" due to the rapid transmissibility of the new variant.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with industry concerns over new Covid hospitality restrictions, which come into force on the day known as "Mad Friday". Pubs and restaurants across the country would normally be incredibly busy this weekend with festive parties but the new variant has instead led to a wave of cancellations.Image caption, The Times says Chancellor Rishi Sunak has cut short a trip to California to hold talks with business bosses about a new support package after the public were urged to scale back their festive plans. One government source tells the paper the Treasury could commit "several hundred million more" to help firms, although ministers and the hospitality sector are "highly reluctant" to return to furlough measures.Image caption, The National says the first minister has been "snubbed" by the prime minister over a request for talks to deliver more financial support to businesses. The paper also reports Ms Sturgeon has volunteered to help out at a vaccination centre over the festive period.Image caption, News that the Queen has cancelled her traditional Christmas lunch with Royal Family members makes the Metro's front page. The paper says the 95-year-old monarch had been due to have 50 guests to the gathering at Windsor Castle but was said to have cancelled it "with regret" after deciding it "put too many people's Christmas arrangements at risk".Image caption, By cancelling her pre-Christmas family lunch, the Queen has sent "a message of solidarity to Omicron-hit Britain", the Scottish Daily Express says.Image caption, The Archbishop of Canterbury has told of his "disappointment" over Tory gatherings during lockdown and appealed for leaders to "put their hands up" and "acknowledge when things have gone wrong", the Daily Telegraph's lead reports. The paper says the Archbishop's interview with the BBC's Newscast programme will "add pressure" to the prime minister over reports of Downing Street parties that allegedly breached Covid rules.Image caption, The Glasgow Times reveals £52,000 has been spent on vandal repairs to the city's schools in 10 months.Image source, BBC]Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reports the city's international conference centre is set to be turned into a mass vaccination centre as part of the drive to get all adults boosted.Image caption, The Courier leads with a court report about a siege which took place next door to a children's party.Image caption, And "Mother of Plod" is how the Daily Star headlines its imagining of how Line Duty's Supt Ted Hastings would respond to reports of Tory Christmas parties during lockdown.