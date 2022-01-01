Liquid bomb terror threat failures, archive papers reveal
The Scottish Executive was not immediately told the UK's terrorist threat level had been moved to its highest status during the 2006 liquid bomb plot, archive papers show.
The thwarted plot to blow up liquid bombs on transatlantic planes saw the UK terror threat raised to "imminent".
But newly-released cabinet papers for the then Scottish Executive reveal it was not told for hours.
The "communications failure" was taken up with the UK government by ministers.
Papers released by the National Records of Scotland show the then first minister, Jack McConnell, took up the issue with the then deputy prime minister, John Prescott, where he "registered the Executive's concerns over the communication delays and the potential impact these could have had".
The cabinet papers also noted the justice minister at the time, Cathy Jamieson "was concerned about the failure of the UK government to inform the Executive promptly of the increased terrorist threat level.
"In a different set of circumstances, the few hours in question could have been critical," she said.
Liquid restrictions
The 2006 terror plot involved plans to take home-made mixture of chemicals in ordinary sports drinks bottles on to a series of US and Canada-bound flights from London.
The plot was thwarted but caused chaos to international aviation and prompted the current restrictions on liquids for airline passengers.
The cabinet papers for 16 August, 2006, show that at 02:00 on 10 August that year the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre raised the UK threat level to its highest setting - "critical" - which the cabinet papers state meant "a terrorist attack was believed to be imminent".
Senior Scottish civil servants were despatched to Whitehall to discuss what the cabinet meeting minutes describe as the "communications failure" which meant news of this change was not passed to Edinburgh immediately.
The Scottish Executive, now called the Scottish government, in 2006 was a Labour and Lib Dem coalition, while the UK government was a Labour-run administration.
Scotland not prepared for 7/7-style attack
The threat of terror attacks was also discussed at the 25 January cabinet meeting of 2006.
Minutes from that meeting show that Jeff Ord, the then HM chief inspector of fire services, had been asked to assess preparedness of Scotland's regional fire brigades to deal with multiple terror attacks at the same time.
It was ordered in the wake of the 7 July London bombings in 2005 when four suicide bombers with rucksacks full of explosives killed 52 people and injured hundreds more.
The cabinet meeting minutes state that "although the Scottish [fire] service was staffed by a highly skilled and committed workforce, and despite the significant investment in both equipment and resources in recent years, it would not have been able to respond effectively to a similar attack."
The report cited an outdated radio system being one of the reasons behind that assessment.
Pandemic fears
The papers also show that the government, led by Jack McConnell, held extensive discussions about how to respond to a pandemic, prompted by fears about avian flu, a disease which mainly affects birds.
Ministers were considering shutting schools to protect children if avian flu became a pandemic affecting humans.
Further parallels to the response to the current coronavirus crisis include a push for those deemed most at risk - in this case, poultry workers - to be given an annual vaccination against flu.
The cabinet minutes from February state that the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended vaccinations "to minimise the theoretical public health risk of avian flu mixing with seasonal flu and possibly mutating into a pandemic flu strain".
Public health experts were "closely monitoring developments" of the spread of bird flu at the start of 2006 following an outbreak in Turkey and deaths linked to infections in south-east Asia.
The H5N1 strain of the avian influenza virus is known to have infected 861 humans, with 455 deaths, between 2003 and May last year, according to the World Health Organisation.
Other subjects for discussion that year include the successful launch of the smoking ban, the treatment of asylum seekers, promoting Scotland's bid to host the 2014 Commonwealth Games and corrosion on the Forth Road Bridge, which meant a replacement was being considered.
The full records will be available to view on the National Records of Scotland website Scotland's People from 6 January.