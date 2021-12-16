Covid in Scotland: Omicron dominant strain from Friday
The Omicron variant will become the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Scotland by Friday, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The first minister said 45% of the 5,951 Covid cases reported on Thursday were suspected to be the new variant.
She said Omicron would overtake Delta as the dominant strain of the virus by Friday, which would "drive an even more rapid increase in cases".
Ms Sturgeon urged people to reduce contact with other households "as much as you possibly can".
Scots have been asked to limit socialising to three households at a time in the run-up to Christmas amid fears of a "tsunami" of new infections.
And new regulations requiring shops and hospitality venues to reduce the spread of the virus will come into force on Friday, with detailed guidance for businesses published on Thursday afternoon.
Firms will need to enforce physical distancing, cut down on crowding in shops and at bars, and enable staff to work from home wherever possible.
