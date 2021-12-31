BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 24 - 31 December

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 24 and 31 December.

Image source, Peter Mutten
Image caption,
Peter Mutten from Dundee took this atmospheric picture at Backwater Reservoir, near Kirriemuir.
Image source, Carol Macdonald
Image caption,
Carol Macdonald from Glasgow took this photo travelling through Glencoe on Christmas morning.
Image source, Daisy Banks
Image caption,
Christmas proved too much for Chewie the cat in Aberdeen, in this photo taken by Daisy Banks.
Image source, Adam Forrester
Image caption,
Adam Forrester captured this shot of a red deer with Loch Arkaig as a backdrop.
Image source, Angela Chisholm
Image caption,
Angela Chisholm took this photo of a padlock tied at the beach at Luss.
Image source, Annie Melvin
Image caption,
Annie Melvin snapped this dramatic picture of the Forth Bridges.
Image source, Iain Rudkin
Image caption,
Iain Rudkin from Aberlour said: "Cycling above the clouds on Roy's Hill with Ben Rinnes and The Convals in the background."
Image source, Joe Dailly
Image caption,
Joe Dailly said: "Myself and Luath the border collie watching the sunrise at Lunan Bay on Christmas morning."
Image source, Steve Michael
Image caption,
Steve Michael from Rosyth said: "Friday was just another foggy day, but above the fog the view of the Forth Bridges was just spectacular."
Image source, Danny McCafferty
Image caption,
Danny McCafferty took this photo of the sunset at Findhorn.
Image source, Fraser Pryde
Image caption,
Fraser Pryde submitted this atmospheric photo of a swan at Gartmorn Dam, Sauchie.
Image source, Fee Proctor
Image caption,
Fee Proctor from the Isle of Arran sent in this photo of Arran's north-end montains.
Image source, Gary Somers
Image caption,
Gary Somers sent in this photo of a decorated tree from Cow Hill Trail in Fort William.
Image source, Kerri Duffy
Image caption,
Kerri Duffy from Elgin said: "Bright skies, ice, cold hands, and sunshine at Loch Morlich."
Image source, Suzanne Lakie
Image caption,
Suzanne Lakie took this photo of her husband Kirk and dog Loki in the Cairngorms.
Image source, Henry Mosey
Image caption,
Henry Mosey captured this shot of an early-morning decoration on a walk around St Mary's Isle, Kirkcudbright.
Image source, Jane Summers
Image caption,
Jane Summers took this shot looking out across Aboyne Loch. She said: "A plantation of pines has been cleared from Queens Hill opening up views that have not been visible for years."
Image source, John Dewar
Image caption,
John Dewar said: "Highland cattle having a very cold supper just before sunset at the Creag Meagaidh nature reserve in Glen Spean."
Image source, Kimberley Knowles
Image caption,
Kimberley Knowles took this photo of son Niall wandering through the Botanic Gardens light show in Edinburgh.
Image source, Mark Reynolds
Image caption,
Mark Reynolds said: "A snap of a dog and its walker as the winter sun sets over Fort William."
Image source, Robyn Gilfillan
Image caption,
Robyn Gilfillan took this photo of a plane flying over Appin while on a mini road trip of the Highlands.
Image source, William Edmond
Image caption,
William Edmond said of his photo taken at Culzean Pond: "Having a quiet nap with friends reflecting on the good days gone by."
Image source, Brian Colston
Image caption,
Brian Colston said: "A long exposure taken at night in the Union Canal in Falkirk reveals lots of colour reflected in the water and hundreds of stalactites on the roof."
Image source, Dave Seed
Image caption,
Dave Seed took this picture of Seamus the squirrel snacking at his bird feeder in Colinton, Edinburgh.
Image source, Steven Neish
Image caption,
Steven Neish captured "inky skies over Lee Simmons' Tay Whale sculpture in Dundee."
Image source, Kath Thomson
Image caption,
Kath Thomson captured this shot of a rainbow over Portobello Beach on Boxing Day.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

