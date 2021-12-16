Scotland's papers: Omicron spreads across country and 'jab half done'Published21 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scotsman reports that Omicron cases have now spread to all 14 health boards in Scotland as the UK recorded its highest ever number of daily Covid cases at 78,610.Image caption, Scotland has reached a "milestone" in its vaccination rollout as figures showed more than half of all adults in Scotland have now received the booster jab, reports the Metro.Image caption, The i says people in Scotland have been told not to hold Hogmanay parties this year amid warnings that more Covid restrictions may come into force before Christmas.Image caption, The Daily Express leads with Deputy First Minister John Swinney's warning that further Covid restrictions may "potentially" be needed before Christmas to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.Image caption, The Courier reports the same warning from Mr Swinney, saying that health experts have predicted the number of Omicron cases is set to break records in the coming days and weeks.Image caption, The Daily Mail says that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is facing a "growing backlash" against her Omicron crackdown amid "mass confusion" over the new Covid restrictions which come into force on Friday.Image caption, People in England are being urged to scale back their socialising in the run up to Christmas after the country's chief medical officer suggested people should only attend events they consider a "priority", reports The Daily Telegraph.Image caption, The Times also leads with Chris Whitty's comments after England's chief medical officer said that a big rise in hospital admissions was now "nailed on" as the Omicron variant spreads at a "phenomenal pace".Image caption, The Press and Journal reports that businesses in the north of Scotland have said emergency funding must be made before Christmas or the hospitality sector will "face ruin".Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News says revellers attending the capital's Hogmanay celebrations will have to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test as the event was given the green light to go ahead.Image caption, One of the UK's biggest pharmacy chains has been threatened with legal action for "snap closures" which are said to have compromised patient care, reports The Herald.Image caption, The National says a court is due to rule on a bid to reveal "secret" union polling data which the Cabinet Office is attempting to block.Image caption, The Daily Record has the story of a woman from Kirkcaldy who admitted stalking her partner after she put a GPS tracking device on his car when she found out he was married.Image caption, "What price justice?" is the question posed on the front page of The Sun, the newspaper saying that campaigners are "furious" that Katie Price avoided a jail sentence following her drink driving conviction.Image caption, Actor Danny Dyer has said there is "no doubt" that aliens are "among us", according to the Daily Star.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph has the story of a dog owner who has recalled the "terrifying moment" her terrier was mauled by a bulldog and bull mastiff.Image caption, The Evening Express says Christmas revellers have been warned not to "drink and stride" by a north-east Scotland road safety group.Image caption, The Glasgow Times says 500 bags have been filled with toys for children in the city following an appeal by the newspaper.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.