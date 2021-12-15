Covid in Scotland: Record day for booster vaccines
- Published
A record number of booster jabs were given in Scotland on Tuesday, according to Public Health Scotland figures.
Almost 55,000 boosters were administered, bringing the total number to 2,254,406.
However, the figure is still short of the 70,000 boosters a day target set by Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.
A speedy booster programme is considered vital in tackling the threat of the Omicron variant, which is much more infectious than other strains.
Mr Yousaf said a request for military personnel to help accelerate the vaccination programme has now been approved.
An additional 100 military vaccinators will join 100 existing staff and begin delivering vaccinations from next week.
The health secretary said demand for boosters meant people might have to queue at drop-in centres, but urged "everyone to be patient".
"The emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is adding to the winter pressures usually faced by the NHS," he said.
"Which is why we have again requested military support to complement our existing resources and ensure we can get vaccinations into arms as quickly as possible."
The Scottish government is aiming to offer all eligible adults a booster by the end of the month and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set the same target for England.
The last time Scotland saw a similar surge in the number of daily vaccinations was in February, when the focus of the programme was on first doses.
A total of 58,267 vaccines were administered on Tuesday, almost 9,000 more than the previous day.
There have only been four other days since the start of the programme when more jabs were given.
UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said a record number of boosters was also delivered across the UK on Tuesday.
There were 4,252 confirmed, probable or possible cases of the Omicron variant in Scotland as of 12 December, a Public Health Scotland report shows.
Cases have also now spread to all 14 of Scotland's health board areas.
Sharp rise
It is thought that Omicron will replace Delta as the dominant variant in Scotland in the coming weeks
An increasing proportion of cases with S-gene dropout have been detected in Scotland since last month.
They accounted for 0.2% of cases on 27 November, but have now risen to 22.6%.
Total cases have now been rising in Scotland since the end of November after a relatively long period of stability, with particularly sharp increases recorded in recent days.