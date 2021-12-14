Scots urged to limit socialising to three households
People in Scotland have been asked to limit socialising to three households at a time in the run-up to Christmas amid concerns over the Omicron variant.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the advice would not apply on Christmas Day and that plans should not be cancelled.
But she said people should reduce their social contacts with other households "as far as possible".
Firms will also be encouraged to bring back physical distancing and screens in shops and hospitality venues.
Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that Scotland is facing a "likely tsunami" of new infections of Covid-19 in the weeks ahead, with a "very significant" impact on health services.
