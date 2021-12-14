Literacy and numeracy levels drop due to pandemic
Literacy and numeracy levels have dropped in Scotland's primary schools during the pandemic, according to official figures.
The number of primary ones, fours and sevens meeting the expected levels of reading, writing and maths had been improving before Covid hit.
But due to the national lockdowns no data was collected for 2019/20.
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the virus had had a "significant impact" on learning.
Numeracy levels fell from 79.1% in 2018/19 to 74.7%, while literacy levels declined from 72.3% two years ago to 66.9% last year.
The Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence (CfE) Levels report said: "The closure of schools in March 2020 and January 2021 is likely to have had a negative effect on some pupils' progress and attainment with socio-economically deprived children amongst those who may have been most negatively affected."
'Serious challenge'
The figures also revealed that girls outperformed boys, a pattern that has been consistent since 2016/17.
The largest difference was in writing, with girls 12 percentage points ahead of boys compared with eight for listening & talking, seven for reading and one for numeracy.
Data for secondary school pupils and special school pupils was not collected in 2020/21.
Ms Somerville said the report highlighted the stark impact of the forced closure of schools and the shift to home learning.
She added: "Before the pandemic, the year-on-year trend in the ACEL data was positive.
"Unfortunately, the disruption caused by Covid-19 presented serious challenges for learners not just in Scotland but internationally."
The education secretary said the ongoing recovery work would include recruiting 3,500 additional teachers and 500 support staff over the current parliamentary term.
She will address the issue in a statement to MSPs later on Tuesday.