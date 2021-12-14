Scotland's papers: Scots 'braced' for tougher Covid rules

Scotland's papers: Scots 'braced' for tougher Covid rulesPublished20 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Herald is among the papers leading with the story that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to impose limits on household mixing in a bid to curb the spread of the Omicron variant in Scotland.Image caption, The Daily Express says Scots are "braced" for new restrictions on social contacts over Christmas to ward off a "tsunami" of cases of the more infectious Omicron variant.Image caption, Ms Sturgeon will tell households to limit mixing and consider the return of social distancing as part of her plans to tackle the spread of Omicron in Scotland, reports The Times.Image caption, The National says new curbs are looming with Health Secretary Humza Yousaf warning that further restrictions are "inevitable" amid concerns about the new Covid variant.Image caption, The Metro says Ms Sturgeon is plotting a "blitz" on Omicron including the possible extension of the vaccine passport scheme, but the first minister has also pledged that schools will not be closing early.Image caption, Families are facing "tougher curbs" on social gatherings ahead of Christmas as Omicron cases "rocket" in Scotland, reports the Daily Mail.Image caption, The Scotsman says there is a vaccination "scramble" as the Scottish government sets a target to offer all eligible adults a Covid booster by the end of the year, creating further pressure on an "already stretched" NHS.Image caption, The Scottish Conservatives have insisted it is "mission critical" for the Scottish government to reopen mass vaccinations centres to speed up the rollout of booster jabs, reports The Daily Telegraph.Image caption, The i reports five-hour waits for some people queuing to get booster jabs as the first minister describes the "monumental challenge" of delivering 70,000 vaccinations a day in Scotland.Image caption, "Vacc to the future" is the headline on the front page of The Sun, the newspaper saying that the spread of the Omicron variant could continue into March.Image caption, The Glasgow Times pictures people waiting for a booster jab at a vaccination centre in the city, the paper saying "huge queues" have been reported and that the appointment system has been "slammed".Image caption, A crimewave is feared as 700 police officers are off on "Covid sick leave", prompting calls for emergency workers to be exempt from isolation, reports the Daily Record.Image caption, A "boffins' survey" has found that aerospace engineers and heart surgeons are "no smarter than the rest of us", according to the Daily Star.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph says Dundee captain Charlie Adam has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after his car allegedly hit a tree.Image caption, An art dealer is to stand trial accused of selling forged artwork by a popular Perthshire-based landscape artist, reports The Courier.Image caption, The Evening Express says the reopening of Aberdeen's Union Street has hit a "dead end" with "democratic outrage" as the bid for buses and taxis to return to the road is blocked by the provost.Image caption, The Press and Journal says the SNP has retained control of Moray Council in "bizarre fashion" by cutting a deck of cards after a "deadlocked vote" on a Conservative attempt to seize power.Image caption, Boxing star Lee McGregor's father is recovering from "life-threatening injuries" after being knocked down by a lorry in Edinburgh, reports the Edinburgh Evening News.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.