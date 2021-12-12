Booster vaccines extended to over-30s in Scotland
People aged between 30 and 39 will be able to book a Covid booster vaccine from Monday, the Scottish government has announced.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said appointments would also be opened to to 18 to 29-year-olds later in the week.
Mr Yousaf said: "We know just how important a tool vaccination, and in particular the booster is, in our fight against the virus".
It comes as the scheme has been extended in England to people over 30.
Booster vaccinations are now being given three months on from a second dose - rather than after six months.
Accelerating the booster vaccination programme has become the UK's main line of defence against the Omicron variant.
Every adult in Scotland will now be offered a booster, following the latest guidance from the JCVI - the UK government's vaccine advisors.
The scheme was extended to people aged over 40 in Scotland last month.
