Booster vaccines extended to over-30s in Scotland
People aged between 30 and 39 will be able to book a Covid booster vaccine from Monday, the Scottish government has announced.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said appointments would also be opened to to 18 to 29-year-olds later in the week.
Mr Yousaf said: "We know just how important a tool vaccination, and in particular the booster is, in our fight against the virus."
It comes as the scheme has been extended in England to people over 30.
Booster vaccinations are now being given three months on from a second dose - rather than after six months.
Accelerating the vaccination programme has become the UK's main line of defence against the Omicron variant.
Every adult in Scotland will now be offered a booster, following the latest guidance from the JCVI - the UK government's vaccine advisors.
In total 2,116,228 people have now had their booster. The scheme was extended to people aged over 40 in Scotland last month.
The Scottish government says all eligible over-18s will be offered one by the end of January.
On Sunday 4,002 new Covid cases were confirmed in Scotland. The total number of Omicron cases across nine of the the country's 14 health boards reached 159.
The UK's coronavirus alert level has been raised from level three to four due to the spread of the variant. The last time it was at level four was in May.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney told BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show that Omicron was "galloping through Scotland".
He said speeding up the vaccination programme was one of the best options for suppressing it's spread.
He said the Scottish Parliament would be updated on Tuesday afternoon on any further measures to be announced.
"We will take steps we believe are proportionate to suppress the latest strain," he said.
"If we act quickly and early we have got the best chance of suppressing the virus and giving ourselves as much opportunity as possible to avoid restrictions.
"Omicron is coming towards us at a much more aggressive rate and pace than any other variant of the virus."
The Scottish government has encouraged older age groups who have not yet had a booster to book an appointment.
The health secretary also appealed to social care staff to get the jab, due to low booster uptake in the sector.
Only 47.7% of frontline social care workers and 54.8% of care home staff have received a booster vaccine. This compares to an uptake figure of 72% among frontline healthcare workers.
Mr Yousaf said: "It is crucial, especially for those working with some of our most vulnerable citizens, that you get your booster if you have not already done so."
The Scottish government said financial support will be given to employers so adult care staff can receive booster jabs without having to sacrifice paid hours or annual leave days.