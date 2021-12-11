Scotland's papers: Omicron 'tsunami' and hospitality 'catastrophe'Published27 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Most of the front pages lead with the spread of the Omicron Covid variant following a grim update from the first minister on Friday. Nicola Sturgeon said we were entering a possible "tsunami" of cases. The i newspaper reports that Omicron is expected to "run riot" across society in the run-up to Christmas.Image caption, "Prepare for the tsunami" warns The Scotsman. The paper leads on new self-isolation rules for contacts of people who test positive for Omicron. All contacts of a case must now isolate for ten days regardless of vaccination status and if they return a negative PCR test.Image caption, The Scottish Sun warns of a "tsunomi", playing on the variant's name and says the first minister fears there could be up to 25,000 cases a day when Omicron becomes dominant, as she expects in the next few days.Image caption, The Herald also focuses on the first minister's comments that Omicron would become the dominant variant of Covid within the next few days and says that people are being warned to think carefully about unnecessary socialising in the lead-up to Christmas.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says Scotland is "on the brink" of an Omicron tsunami, reporting that the new isolation rules could see thousands of people forced to stay at home over Christmas. The paper describes the first minister's briefing as a "stark update".Image caption, In the National, the first minister is reported as saying that the "tsunami of infections" in the coming weeks is due to the greater and faster transmissibility of the variant.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express does not mince its words, claiming that Omicron will "run riot" in Scotland, as it too reports on the Scottish government update.Image caption, "The fright before Christmas" is how the Scottish Daily mail is describing Friday's revelations on the surge of Omicron. It reports that families are facing a "bleak Christmas" amid fears Omicron could lead to new lockdown restrictions.Image caption, The Daily Record says the virus is set to "run riot", and there are fears that Omicron could reach 25,000 cases a day. It reports Nicola Sturgeon saying that the exponential spread of the Omicron variant is "virtually certain".Image caption, The P&J also leads with the 25,000 cases a day number, but touches on the effect of the Christmas party "ban" on the hospitality sector. Public Health Scotland has said that work Christmas gatherings should be cancelled in light of the current situation.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News also touches on the "fresh disaster" facing the hospitality trade, and it also states that getting a third vaccine jab will be "vital" in stopping the new variant.Image caption, "Hospitality hurtles towards catastrophe" is the strong headline in the Evening Express as it reports that one local hotel suffered 900 cancelled bookings in the space of 48 hours following the new public health advice.Image caption, In the same vein, the Courier reports on a hotel which claims to be losing £30,000 from cancelled bookings. Its owner expresses disbelief at the lack of financial support in the wake of advice to avoid Christmas parties.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph turns Nicola Sturgeon and Prof Jason Leitch into Kirsty MacColl and Shane MacGowan as it parodies the Fairytale of New York in a "scary tale" of a new variant.Image caption, A protest calling for improved lighting in Glasgow's green spaces is the lead in the Glasgow times. The campaign was launched last month after the debate over lighting was reignited during COP26 when a Police diversion meant locals had to walk through a dark Kelvingrove Park to get home.Image caption, The Daily Star goes its own way in the news agenda with the cautionary tale of otters that "turned evil" and injured a man who was on a park stroll in Singapore.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.