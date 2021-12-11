Covid in Scotland: New self-isolation rules come into force
- Published
New Covid self-isolation rules have come into force in Scotland, after Nicola Sturgeon warned of an oncoming "tsunami" of Omicron cases.
All household contacts of someone with the virus should now isolate for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status.
The first minister said Omicron is expected to replaced Delta as the dominant form of the virus within days.
To date 110 Omicron cases have been recorded across nine of the Scotland's 14 health board areas.
Ms Sturgeon told a media briefing on Friday these numbers were only the "tip of the iceberg" with cases doubling every two to three days - the fastest growth seen during the whole pandemic.
She also cautioned that further measures may have to be introduced.
The new isolation rules also apply to household contacts even if they initially get a negative PCR test.
Non-household contacts of someone with Covid are permitted to leave isolation if they have had a negative PCR test and two vaccine doses.
Earlier this week Public Health Scotland urged people to cancel Christmas parties, in a move that hospitality venues said triggered "non-stop cancellations".
The Scottish Chambers of Commerce said financial compensation should be made available to affected businesses.
Ms Sturgeon said there was a focus on Christmas parties, as the new variant posed a big risk to workplaces.
Scotland's National Clinical Director, Prof Jason Leitch, said there was evidence of big "attack rates" at larger work events.
He told BBC Scotland: "This wave of a fourth variant which is worse than the three preceding it is coming - and it is really serious.
"We are really worried about events we have seen where there are 100 people in a room, and more than half are testing positive after the event."
Scotland recorded 5,018 new cases of the virus on Friday, a sharp rise on the recent daily average of about 2,800 cases. A further 19 deaths were also confirmed following a positive test.
However, the number of people in hospital with the virus fell slightly to 573, with 40 patients in intensive care.
Meanwhile, scientists warned that two doses of a Covid vaccine are not enough to stop people catching the Omicron variant - although a third booster dose significantly increases protection to around 75%.
Vaccines are still likely to offer good protection against severe Covid that would need hospital treatment.
The first minister said it was hoped that Omicron may cause less severe illness on average than the Delta variant, despite being much more transmittable.
But she said it was "virtually certain" to result in large numbers of people needing hospital care.
Santa Express cancelled
She added: "The rapid rise in Omicron infections could put significant additional pressure on hospitals and other health and care services, close to the point in the winter when they are already likely to be at peak pressure."
Rising case numbers are expected to put pressure on other areas. ScotRail has already cancelled 60 services due to staff shortages as a result of Covid.
The train operator has also dropped their festive Santa Express trips due to be held on the Fife Circle line this weekend.
The Scottish government has published modelling showing that infections could rise as high as 25,000 a day by 20 December in a worst case scenario.
The most-likely range will see cases hit a little over 15,000 a day, while in the best-case scenario, cases will peak at just over 1,250.
