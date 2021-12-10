Cambo oil field development being paused
- Published
The firm behind the controversial Cambo oilfield development off Shetland is pausing the project, BBC Scotland understands.
Siccar Point Energy's decision comes a week after Shell pulled out.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.