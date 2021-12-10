'Non-stop cancellations' after Christmas party plea
Hospitality businesses in Scotland say they have had "non-stop cancellations" since people were urged to cancel Christmas parties on Thursday evening.
Public Health Scotland said people should postpone plans to help "protect ourselves" despite conflicting advice from the national clinical director.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to give a televised update at 12:15.
Stephen Montgomery, from the Scottish Hospitality Group, said the industry had been dealt a "heavy blow".
Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme, he said customers were already being careful by organising smaller parties instead of large corporate events.
He said: "We weren't seeing many cancellations even whenever the new variant raised its head - a few but not many.
"But last night from the PHS statement coming out it was just non-stop. Personally I've been up until about 02:30 this morning answering emails, getting back to customers, members and general people who are asking what was happening.
"I think we need the first minister or a senior member of the government to make a strong public statement to steady the ship so we all know where we're going to be for Christmas."
At about 17:00 on Thursday, Public Health Scotland (PHS) issued new advice urging people to cancel Christmas parties due to links with Omicron outbreaks.
Dr Nick Phin, its director of Public Health Science, said postponing plans would help to "protect ourselves".
A total of 109 cases of the variant have been recorded in Scotland though the actual number is believed to be much higher. Nicola Sturgeon has said she expects numbers to rise rapidly.
Meanwhile NHS Lanarkshire has confirmed "a number of staff" had tested positive for Covid-19 and were off work isolating after a report in the Scottish Sun newspaper linked the outbreak to a staff night out.
'No change to advice'
Less than an hour before the PHS announcement, the Scottish government's national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch had told Radio Clyde that people could still hold parties if they "do it carefully".
On Friday morning he then said the Scottish government's position had not changed, but that people should "think carefully" about whether parties should go ahead.
Speaking to Mornings with Stephen Jardine, he said: "The public health advice from Public Health Scotland, independent of me, is think about postponing.
"There has been no law change, there's not even been Scottish government guidance change. They are saying we are seeing too many outbreaks at events around the country, we are now worried.
"We in the government are giving advice that says if you can do that carefully then think about what you might want to do next. Can you postpone? Can you defer?"
Virology expert Dr Christine Tait-Burkard, of the University of Edinburgh, said the thinking behind the PHS advice was of the potential for "super-spreader" events around Christmas.
She said: "Christmas parties in that sense are a high-risk environment. We're closer to people than we usually are, we don't wear masks because we're drinking and obviously there's alcohol, that lovely social lubricant that removes some inhibitions.
"We need to be cautious right now because exponential growth can catch us because it's exponential. It grows so quickly so we'll have big numbers right at the time we don't want it.
"Even if we can slow it down by two, three, four weeks that would be ideal because then we can push it to time when not only the weather may be different, our behaviour gets a bit different. And that means it will spread a little bit slower and we will know that little bit more."
Further plea for support
Mr Montgomery, from the Scottish Hospitality Group, said there had been "mixed messaging" around parties which had dealt a "heavy blow at a time when we take 30% of our turnover".
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes acknowledged that people had "reduced confidence" in visiting bars and restaurants and there had been an "impact on bookings".
She told the BBC that the Scottish government had placed another request for financial assistance for businesses to the UK government on Thursday.
She said: "I'm extremely sympathetic to concerns form hospitality. I've said I will do anything I can to provide assistance.
"But also within a fixed budget that does need to come from the UK government. If that funding can be made available I will do my level best to get it out the door as quickly as possible."
