Scotland's papers: Christmas parties warning and council tax hikes

Scotland's papers: Christmas parties warning and council tax hikesPublished27 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The 2022/23 Scottish government budget is the focus of a number of front pages with the i reporting that local authorities will be able to increase council tax by as much as they want next year, ending a government cap on rises.Image caption, Elsewhere, Covid dominates again with the Scottish Daily Mail focusing on a plea by Public Health Scotland for people to cancel Christmas parties due to the rising number of cases of the Omicron variant.Image caption, The request to cancel Christmas parties is also on the front page of The Times, which suggests tighter restrictions are looming in Scotland as a result of the increase in Omicron cases.Image caption, The Christmas parties development also makes the front page of The Scotsman, which reports that Nicola Sturgeon is set to give a televised update on the pandemic later.Image caption, The plea to cancel Christmas parties due to the surge in Omicron cases makes the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News. Public Health Scotland has said a number of outbreaks caused by Omicron were linked to Christmas parties.Image caption, The Courier quotes Public Health Scotland director Dr Nick Phin, who said postponing Christmas party plans would help to "protect ourselves".Image caption, Sticking with the party theme, the Scottish Sun reports that about 40 people who work at Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride are self-isolating after a Covid outbreak linked to a staff Christmas party.Image caption, The Herald gives over its front page to the Scottish government's decision to drop its long-standing policy of freezing or setting limits on council tax rises. The government has said councils should "take full account of local needs" and household budgets in their decisions.Image caption, Also on the Scottish budget, the Glasgow Times carries criticism of a pay rise for carers of just 48p an hour.Image caption, The Daily Express claims households face being "hammered with the highest council tax hikes in more than 14 years" as a result of the changes announced in the Scottish budget.Image caption, Once again, the prime minister features prominently on the front pages. The Daily Telegraph's main story reports that Lord Geidt is on the brink of quitting as Boris Johnson's independent adviser on standards after claims the prime minister misled him over the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.Image caption, Elsewhere, The National reports on Nicola Sturgeon's call for Mr Johnson to resign in the wake of the Christmas parties row.Image caption, "Mum's the word" is the Metro's headline. The paper reports on the birth of Boris and Carrie Johnson's daughter - and it suggests the prime minister is now "out of the firing line" after a week of negative headlines.Image caption, Boris Johnson is also on the front page of The Daily Star - but for a different reason. The paper reports that "No 10 suggests there's no need to wear masks in shops if you're singing". The paper pictures a singing Mr Johnson as Maria from the musical The Sound of Music.Image caption, The Daily Record reports that two brothers accused of being crime bosses may have been killed in Brazil.Image caption, A Dundee police officer facing an assault allegation is the lead story in the city's Evening Telegraph.Image source, vbbcImage caption, Controversy over plans to build a business park on green space in Aberdeen makes the front page of the Press and Journal.Image caption, A former top chef in Aberdeen who stole a car is the focus of the city's Evening Express.