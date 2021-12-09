Scottish income tax 2022-23 - What might you be paying?

"The income tax savings from today's announcements are very small and will generally be dwarfed by increases in National Insurance (NI) from 6 April 2022. The rates of NI are increasing by 1.25% as part of the Westminster Government's plans to fund health and social care. Anyone below state pension age earning a salary of more than £12,875 should expect an increase in their NI contributions. The income tax rates on dividends, which apply to all parts of the UK, are similarly increasing by 1.25%.