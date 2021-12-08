Scotland's papers: Work from home plea No 10 Christmas party leak

Scotland's papers: Work from home plea No 10 Christmas party leakPublished9 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Times leads with Nicola Sturgeon's Covid briefing on Tuesday, when the first minister warned about the "rapid" spread of Omicron and urged employers to allow staff to work from home for the next six weeks.Image caption, The Scotsman says Ms Sturgeon warned of "difficult judgements" ahead as she insisted she would do what was necessary to keep the country safe "even if that is not popular".Image caption, "Don't come back to the office until next year" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Mail, the newspaper saying that almost 250,000 Scots workers were told to work from home amid "growing concern" over rising Omicron cases.Image caption, Covid rules will be reviewed daily in case they need to be tightened at short notice, with a possible expansion of the vaccine passport scheme an option, reports the i.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says the first ministere delivered a "blow to businesses" by urging them to send workers away from offices until at least mid-January.Image caption, The Herald also picks up on the daily review of Covid restrictions amid a "10-fold rise" in Omicron cases over the past week and fears that the spread of a potentially more infectious variant could trigger a spike in hospital admissions.Image caption, The Daily Express says that the daily review of Covid restrictions puts Scotland on a "24-hour notice" for lockdown as Ms Sturgeon warned that the rise in Omicron infections was a "really concerning development".Image caption, The Glasgow Times says the first minister insisted it was "not appropriate" to relax the rules now as Covid cases were rising in Scotland.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News says Ms Sturgeon urged Scots to "do their bit" to beat Omicron, including taking a lateral flow test before Christmas shopping.Image caption, The National leads with a story that many of the other papers also refer to on their front pages - the leaked footage showing 10 Downing Street staff joking about a Christmas party held there during lockdown last December.Image caption, The Sun says terror experts are investigating after "chilling footage" emerged of a schoolboy in Glasgow apparently brandishing a gun and making bomb threats.Image caption, A hunting dog owned by a man linked to the murder of T2 Trainspotting star Bradley Walsh has been seized by the SSPCA, according to the Daily Record.Image caption, The Metro says the NHS in Scotland is facing a "deepening" staff crisis as figures showed vacancies for nurses and midwives jumped by almost a fifth in just three months.Image caption, The Daily Star says the "massive hunt" for Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab's brain continues after a whistleblower exposed him as "slightly thicker than custard".Image caption, Tayside residents felt the "full brunt" of Storm Barra last night just days after recovering from its predecessor Arwen, reports The Courier.Image caption, The Press and Journal says Moray councillors will review the local authority's response to Storm Arwen - just as Storm Barra "begins to bite".Image caption, The Evening Express has the story of a passenger on a plane that was "battered" by Storm Barra wind under the headline "we thought we were going to die".Image caption, The Evening Telegraph says a former wrestling referee has been "snared" by a group hunting paedophiles.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.