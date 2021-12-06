Storm Barra: Scotland braced for snow and wind
- Published
Weather warnings for snow, wind and rain have been issued by the Met Office as Storm Barra approaches Scotland.
Gusts of up to 70mph (112km/h) are expected, with 2in to 4in (10cm) of snow falling in some places.
It threatens further disruption to areas still recovering less than two weeks after being hit by Storm Arwen.
Aberdeenshire Council said that existing welfare arrangements would remain in place for the next few days as the severe weather arrived.
The Met Office yellow warning for wind and rain starts at 09:00 until midnight. The snow warning covers 11:00 on Tuesday until midnight.
It is expected to cause disruption to travel and impact driving conditions.
Thousands of householders lost their electricity connections when fallen trees damaged power lines during Storm Arwen on 26 November.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) restored supplies to 135,000 customers, with the final homes in Scotland left without power reconnected on Sunday.
Parts of Aberdeenshire, Perthshire, Angus and Moray were among the areas worst hit. SSEN said it had extra teams on standby in case Storm Barra caused further power cuts.
Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge warned that gale force winds on Tuesday and into Wednesday would not make it easier for energy crews.
"It's certainly not going to aid things with those sorts of wind strengths, and a mixture of rain and snow in there as well," he said.
With temperatures dropping sub-zero on Monday night, Councils including Falkirk, Stirling and Edinburgh said gritting would be stepped up going into Tuesday.
Road maintenance group Bear Scotland said it would have 45 gritters out in the north west of Scotland, and also specialised tracked vehicles on standby at Drumochter and the Slochd - two of the highest points on the A9 in the Highlands.
CalMac warned of possible disruption to its west coast ferry services on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the forecast for high winds.
It said sailings between Stornoway and Ullapool were liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice. All sailings between Kennacraig and Islay on Tuesday were been cancelled.
A spell of stormy weather is forecast for Tuesday as #StormBarra brings gales and snow. Met Office Yellow warnings for wind and snow are in force; disruption expected. CB pic.twitter.com/oRs5kLyKiT— BBC Scotland Weather (@BBCScotWeather) December 5, 2021
Network Rail Scotland has put plans in place for Storm Barra including speed restrictions which will kick in on services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen from 15:00 on Tuesday.
The line between Stranraer and Girvan will be closed all day.
The rail operator said it had snowploughs on standby and that the east and west coast mainlines to and from England would remain open but could be subject to delays.
The Scottish government said Transport Scotland, utility companies and local resilience partners had contingency plans in place ahead of any disruption.
'Exercise caution'
A meeting of the Scottish government's resilience room, chaired by Deputy First Minister John Swinney, was held on Monday in preparation for Storm Barra.
He said: "The Scottish government is in close contact with local authorities and the emergency services to ensure people in the affected areas receive the latest information and support where needed. I would urge everyone to exercise caution and follow the latest travel advice.
"I want to assure the public that we have strong and robust arrangements in place to manage and address weather-related resilience issues at a national, regional and local level.
"In the aftermath of Storm Arwen, we will review the preparations and response to ensure we learn from this most exceptional storm."