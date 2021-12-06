Scotland's papers: Bracing for Storm Barra and Covid flight rules 'fury'Published17 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The i says Scotland is "bracing" for Storm Barra as the Met Office issued a severe weather alert, with high winds and heavy snow predicted for parts of the central belt on Tuesday.Image caption, The Metro also leads with warnings over Storm Barra, the newspaper saying that the the "mega storm" is due to hit Scotland just 11 days after the "mayhem" caused by Storm Arwen.Image caption, The travel industry has reacted with anger to new Covid guidance that requires vaccinated air passengers to prove they do not have the virus before boarding flights to the UK from abroad, reports The Scotsman.Image caption, The Times leads with a warning from a UK government Covid adviser that the reintroduction of pre-travel Covid tests for people coming into the UK is too late to stop the Omicron variant spreading through the country.Image caption, "Fresh doubts" have been raised over the ability of Scotland's "crisis-hit" NHS to deliver Covid booster jabs to all adults by next month after a health board warned it would be impossible to speed up its programme, says the Daily Telegraph.Image caption, The Herald says leaders of small business firms have issued an "SOS" to Holyrood ministers after figures revealed almost 20,000 companies collapsed during the pandemic in Scotland.Image caption, The Daily Record leads with the story of a mother-of-four whose body was "abandoned" in a mortuary freezer at a Glasgow hospital for six weeks after her sudden death, because, the paper claims, staff "forgot about her".Image caption, The National reports that Westminster's SNP leader Ian Blackford has "lashed out" at the prime minister's "refusal" to say if he held Christmas parties in 10 Downing Street last December.Image caption, Prince Harry has risked another "public rift" with his father after claiming he raised concerns about a Saudi billionaire who donated to charities associated with Prince Charles in the "cash for access" scandal, reports the Daily Mail.Image caption, The Sun pictures murdered six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes on its front page under the headline "throw away the key" after the boy's Scottish grandfather said his killers should never be set free.Image caption, The Press and Journal says the Cairngorms have been hit by a series of life-threatening avalanches over the weekend, with mountain rescue teams braving "treacherous conditions" to come to the aid of "stricken climbers".Image caption, Scotland's Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has asked people to celebrate Christmas safely as cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 jumped by 18 in 24 hours to a total of 48, reports The Courier.Image caption, The Glasgow Times says residents in the city centre are calling for a "beloved statue" to be replaced to its plinth after it was removed for filming almost five months ago.Image caption, "Boy racers" are making residents' lives a "misery" in parts of Dundee, with some saying it is "like living at Knockhill", reports the Evening Telegraph.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News says a 69-year-old man has been arrested over driving offences following the death of a 78-year-old.Image caption, The Evening Express reports on a "brutal" street attack which left the victim unconscious and permanently scarred.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.