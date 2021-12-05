Covid in Scotland: Another 18 cases of Omicron variant detected
Another 18 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in Scotland, the Scottish government has said.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde had the largest rise, with 12 more cases, taking its total to 23.
A case of the new variant was also recorded in the area covered by NHS Lothian for the first time.
It brings the total number of cases reported in Scotland since 30 November to 48.
Meanwhile, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said people across Scotland should continue with their Christmas plans but "make them safer".
The SNP cabinet secretary told BBC Scotland's Sunday Show: "We're asking people to exercise their judgment and make their Christmas plans as safe as they possibly can.
"Adjust your plans to make them safer but I'm not going to sit here and tell you not to invite your granny to Christmas dinner."
Mr Yousaf urged those meeting indoors to ask people to take lateral flow tests before arrival and ensure adequate ventilation in homes.
The 18 Omicron cases recorded on Saturday was the highest single daily tally so far.
One more case was confirmed in the Forth Valley health board area, taking the total there to six.
Case numbers in NHS Highland and NHS Grampian remain at three and two respectively.
Steps concert
On Friday it was revealed a concert by the pop band Steps at Glasgow's Hydro venue on 22 November has been linked to six of Scotland's Omicron cases.
Mr Yousaf said health officials had now contacted everybody they needed to in relation to this gig so people who attended "should not have any further cause for concern".
The wider Covid data released by the Scottish government shows there has been one coronavirus-linked death and 2,067 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.
However, an "ongoing processing issue with UK government lab tests" may affect case and test numbers.
The daily test positivity rate was 9.6%, up from 7.6% the previous day.
There were 586 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 as of Saturday night and, of these, 45 were in intensive care.