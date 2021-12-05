Scotland's papers: Covid jab claim and fears over pupil 'sex survey'Published14 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Sunday Mail leads with a story that a Covid vaccine developed in Scotland could beat the new Omicron variant. Valneva had a planned £1bn deal with the UK government ended earlier this year.Image caption, The Herald on Sunday reports that it has seen "privacy documents" relating to the controversial school pupil sex survey which suggest local authorities can act on behalf of children if any answers raise concerns.Image caption, Research by the Barnardo's charity that shows the majority of children feel more stressed than they were before the Covid pandemic makes the front page of The Sunday Post.Image caption, A downturn in people going out to socialise in the wake of the new Omicron variant of Covid is the focus of the Scotland on Sunday front page.Image caption, The Sunday National front page focuses on SNP calls for Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross to answer questions over his failure to properly record all of his non-political earnings.Image caption, The Duke of Cambridge is on a number of the front pages in the wake of his guest appearance on Apple's Time to Walk podcast. The Mail on Sunday's focus is on Prince William's "mental health crisis" after he witnessed the aftermath of a devastating accident.Image caption, Also leading on Prince William, the Sunday Express' headline is: "Simply the best mother." Prince William has revealed how he and his mother Diana, the Princess of Wales, would sing Tina Turner's Simply the Best to reduce his anxiety before boarding school, the paper reports.Image caption, Medics have expressed their anger at being unable to treat seriously ill patients, the Sunday Times reports, as 90% of coronavirus patients requiring the most specialist care are unvaccinated.Image source, TelegraphImage caption, The Sunday Telegraph says the first at-home Covid treatment will be offered to patients by Christmas. According to the paper, Health Secretary Sajid Javid is preparing to announce the beginning of a national pilot of Lagevrio, also known as molnupiravir.Image caption, The love life of a contestant on the I'm a Celebrity TV show makes the front page of The Sun.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.