Covid in Scotland: FM receives booster as Omicron total rises to 30
- Published
The number of people with the Omicron variant of Covid in Scotland has risen to 30.
One new case was confirmed on Saturday as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon received her Covid booster vaccination.
Ms Sturgeon said the evidence suggested there was community transmission of Omicron in Scotland but it was not yet widespread.
"I would expect to see more cases - perhaps significantly more cases - in the days ahead," she added.
The latest case of the Omicron variant has been detected in the NHS Grampian region, bringing the total in the area to two.
There are five in Forth Valley, 11 in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, three in Highland, and nine in Lanarkshire.
On Friday it emerged that six cases were linked to a Steps concert at the Glasgow Hydro on 22 November.
Speaking after she received her booster and flu vaccines, Ms Sturgeon said: "We know that there is community transmission in Scotland now.
"The evidence suggests that is not yet widespread community transmission, but the nature of this virus - the transmissibility of it - means I would expect to see more cases, perhaps significantly more cases, in the days ahead.
"It means that all of these things we're being asked to do just now are even more important than they were a couple of weeks ago so please follow all of the guidelines, abide by all of the protection because it will keep yourself safe hopefully and it helps to keep those around you as safe as possible too."
In response to the emergence of the new variant, the UK vaccine authorities recommended the gap between a second dose and a booster should be halved to three months.
The Scottish government then advised people to come forward and book their appointments - but some people reported being turned away.
Responding to reports that some people had struggled to re-book appointments after being turned away, Ms Sturgeon advised them to call the vaccine helpline.
"We moved really quickly to change the protocol so people weren't having to wait too long to be vaccinated in line with the new guidance, which says instead of waiting 24 weeks, you can now get your booster 12 weeks after your second dose," she said.
"In the process of doing that, yes, we have a changeover period where some people... have found it difficult. So we have resolved that issue and now we are working hard to make sure that the relatively small number of people who found themselves in that position can rebook.
"My advice to people is if you're having difficulty booking or rebooking through the online portal, phone the helpline and they will be able to give you the required assistance."
💉 Had my Covid booster and flu jags earlier. Thanks to all @Glasgowclub Easterhouse vaccine centre - and especially vaccinator, Catherine - for making it all painless for me. Please make sure you get all jags as soon as you can. https://t.co/XODBOxAABd— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 4, 2021
Booster vaccines are currently available to any adult aged 40 and over, and they can be booked online at NHS Inform.
Unpaid cares, adults aged 16 and over who live with someone who is severely immunocompromised, and frontline health and social care workers can also book online.
The jabs will be rolled out to people aged between 18 and 39 at a later date.
"It is critically important for everybody who is eligible to come forward and get a booster as soon as possible," Ms Sturgeon said.
"We know that booster jags significantly increase the amount of protection that you get so it's not marginal, it is really significant. And that would always have been important as we head into winter but with the new Omicron variant it's even more important.
"There's lots of talk about whether vaccines will be less effective against Omicron - we don't know that yet. But it's really important to stress that even if that were the case, less effective does not mean ineffective. You're still going to have so much more protection if you have a vaccination, including your booster, than you will have without that."