Scotland's papers: Top cop suspended and Steps gig Covid cases

Image caption, The number of Omicron Covid cases in Scotland rising to 29 makes a number of the front pages. The Scottish Sun leads with news that a concert by the pop band Steps at Glasgow's Hydro venue on 22 November has been linked to six of the cases.Image caption, The Daily Record front page reports that a senior Police Scotland officer has been suspended from duties following a "criminal allegation". Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Pat Campbell was suspended on Wednesday.Image caption, The front page of the Daily Express features the jump in Omicron cases across Scotland. The new virus variant has also been recorded at NHS Highland, NHS Grampian and NHS Forth Valley health boards for the first time.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail also leads with the jump in Omicron cases and carries the warning by Nicola Sturgeon that cases can be expected to rise "perhaps significantly" over the coming days.Image caption, The fact that cases of the Omicron variant can no longer be linked to a single event is picked up by The Scotsman. The paper also reports fears raised by the BMA Scotland that the NHS may never fully recover from the Covid pandemic.Image caption, The cases linked to the Steps pop concert in Glasgow is the way the Daily Star covers the news of the rising Omicron Covid outbreak.Image caption, "UK 'red' alert over Omicron ability to hit double jabbed" is the headline on the front of the i weekend, with the paper saying public health officials have given the variant the highest alert level for its capacity to evade immunity.Image caption, Fears that face-to-face GP consultations will be cut under new guidelines for managing respiratory conditions makes the front page of The Herald.Image caption, A warning that thousands of oil and gas jobs could be at risk in the UK after Shell pulled out of the Cambo oil field development makes the front page of The Daily Telegraph.Image caption, The lead story in The Times says that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is planning to cut income tax by 2p in the pound or slash VAT rates before the next election. Another option under consideration will be to cut inheritance tax, according to the paper.Image caption, The National leads with news that the UK government is refusing to reveal how much it spent on political opinion polling about the state of the Union.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads with a Hearts player talking about being hit by items thrown by the crowd when playing at Celtic Park on Thursday.Image caption, The Courier leads with the conviction of a music teacher who classed female pupils as "fair game". Matthew Birch was convicted of raping two pupils and having sex while in a position of trust at schools in North Lanarkshire and Fife.Image caption, The Press and Journal front page focuses on news that a review of maternity services in Moray has stopped short of calling for the immediate restoration of a full consultant-led service. Maternity services were downgraded at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin in 2018 due to staff shortages.Image caption, The sentencing of a pub boss on drug offences makes the front page of Aberdeen Evening Express.Image caption, A push to get more taxis available over the Christmas period makes the front page of the Glasgow Times.Image caption, Dundee's Evening Telegraph focuses on calls for a traditional Christmas tree to be erected in the city centre.