Scotland's papers: Oil giant pulls out of Cambo and troops called in

The Times headlines with "jab results boost hopes of beating Omicron", reporting that a recent study has shown that booster jabs "massively" strengthen the body's defences against Covid. The paper reports that, according to the long-awaited results of the trial, booster doses of the Covid vaccine tripled levels of T-cells - which are an important part of the immune system and it could be a critical weapon against the Omicron strain of the virus