Scotland's papers: Oil giant pulls out of Cambo and troops called in

Scotland's papers: Oil giant pulls out of Cambo and troops called inPublished34 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The announcement that Shell has pulled out of the Cambo oil field development off Shetland features on the front page of several papers. The Scotsman says the decision has put the entire future of the controversial field in doubt. The paper reports the company saying the economic case for investment in the North Atlantic project was "not strong enough".Image caption, The Press and Journal says environmental campaigners have hailed the decision as a "death blow" for the oil field. The paper says Cambo became "a key climate battleground" during the COP26 conference in Glasgow, with the the government urged not to approve a new licence for oil and gas projects.Image caption, The Herald also features the Cambo story in its front page, but it leads with a row over the new national health and wellbeing census for children. It says at least 10 councils have decided "either to withdraw, censor or review the census" over its use of sexually-explicit questions.Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports on the 19-year-old brother of Lanarkshire teenager Amber Gibson being set to appear in court in connection with her death.Image caption, The Daily Record also features the latest developments in the case, a week after Amber went missing near her home in Hamilton.Image caption, The Metro reports on more than 100 soldiers arriving in parts of Scotland which were most severely affected by Storm Arwen. The troops will carry out door-to-door checks on people who have been left without power for up to a week.Image caption, The i puts the figure of military personnel involved at 134, saying they will provide "welfare and humanitarian support" to residents in rural Aberdeenshire.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph lead with the case of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, a six-year-old boy who was tortured, poisoned and eventually beaten to death in Solihull. On Thursday, his stepmother was convicted of murder and his father found guilty of manslaughter, and they will be sentenced later on Friday.Image caption, The Daily Mail asks "why didn't they save Arthur?". The paper reports that social workers and the police are facing questions, saying they missed "so many signs he was being tortured by his father and stepmother... until it was too late". It pictures Emma Tustin, the stepmother found guilty of murder, and Arthur's father Thomas Hughes, who was found guilty of manslaughter.Image caption, The Times headlines with "jab results boost hopes of beating Omicron", reporting that a recent study has shown that booster jabs "massively" strengthen the body's defences against Covid. The paper reports that, according to the long-awaited results of the trial, booster doses of the Covid vaccine tripled levels of T-cells - which are an important part of the immune system and it could be a critical weapon against the Omicron strain of the virusImage caption, The Daily Express also pictures young Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, who was mistreated by his dad and stepmother. It says "Little Arthur. The boy who never stood a chance". The paper's main story reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has dismissed "doom-monger" calls to cancel Christmas because of Covid.Image caption, The National focuses on allegations of sleaze in the Conservative party, with SNP MP Pete Wishart telling the Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, that Scots are deciding it's "time to get the hell out" of the union.Image caption, The Daily Star reports on a Santa Claus "shortage". It says that individuals taking on the role of playing Santa earning up to £100 after a "shortage rocked Britain".Image caption, The Courier leads with a Perth and Kinross councillor accusing the neighbouring Dundee City Council of being "morally reprehensible" for withholding hundreds of thousands of pounds from a shared government funding pot. The paper says a report to Perth and Kinross's scrutiny panel shows £450,000 is still to be recovered from the Business Gateway Tayside Fund.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News says property firm London & Regional is buying the film and TV studio complex in Bathgate where the new series of Good Omens, starring David Tennant, will be filmed.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with police officers from Aberdeen carrying out a raid on a suspected drugs gang in Manchester.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph reports on a Dundee teacher receiving compensation after being knocked unconscious during an incident in a classroom.Image caption, The Glasgow Times devotes its front page to the launch of a campaign urging its readers to "help save Christmas for tens of thousands of children across the city" by donating presents.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.