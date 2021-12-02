BBC News

Men charged over death of charity cyclist Tony Parsons

Tony Parsons' body was discovered near the A82 at Bridge of Orchy in January.

Two men have been charged in connection with the death of charity cyclist Tony Parsons.

Mr Parsons, from Tillicoultry, was last seen during a bike ride in September 2017 outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel in Argyll and Bute.

His remains were found near the A82 close to a farm in Bridge of Orchy in January.

The two 29-year-olds, who have not been named, are due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court later.

Mr Parsons' funeral was held at Stirlingshire Crematorium in April.

His son Mike said in a statement issued shortly afterwards: "We still need answers to many questions surrounding my dad's death."

Mr Parsons' funeral was held in April

The former navy officer, who was 63 when he went missing, was last seen outside the hotel at about 23:30 on Friday 29 September.

He then continued south along the A82 in the direction of Tyndrum but there were no more sightings of him after that.

Extensive searches were carried out in the area, involving local mountain rescue teams, volunteers, Police Scotland dogs and the force's air support unit.

Mr Parsons had caught the train to Fort William on the day he was last seen with the intention of cycling the 104-mile (167km) journey home to Tillicoultry.

