Scotland's papers: Two-year booster supply and £1m M9 crash payout

Scotland's papers: Two-year booster supply and £1m M9 crash payoutPublished11 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The i reports that the UK has agreed to a two-year supply of extra Covid jabs from Pfizer and Moderna to deliver booster shots over the next two years.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says the extra 114 million vaccines are enough for two more boosters per person, with UK ministers saying the deal will "future-proof" the country beyond this winter's rollout.Image caption, The Daily Mail says that Scotland's booster rollout has been branded a "shambles" after hundreds of people with appointments for a third jab were turned away from vaccine centres.Image caption, Police Scotland is to pay £1m to the children of Lamara Bell who died three days after officers failed to follow up on a call about a crash on the M9 in July 2015, reports the Daily Record.Image caption, The Scotsman says that grieving families at the centre of an infection scandal at Glasgow's flagship hospital have warned more deaths will occur unless action is taken.Image caption, The Herald also leads with the problems at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, the newspaper saying that Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross has demanded a second public inquiry.Image caption, The Metro says a man has been arrested following the death of 16-year-old Amber Gibson in South Lanarkshire. The teenager's body was found on Sunday in Hamilton after she was last seen alive in the town on Friday night.Image caption, The National leads with the results of an Ipsos Mori poll, which says that support for Scottish independence has risen to 55% - the highest level it has been in a year.Image caption, The French President, Emmanuel Macron, has privately branded Boris Johnson a "clown" and a "knucklehead" with Anglo-French relations described as "the worst since Waterloo", according to The Times.Image caption, The Daily Express reports that hopes have been raised the Omicron variant may be less dangerous than feared after "promising signs" vaccinated people stay well protected, with most people infected by the variant reporting "mild" symptoms.Image caption, Coronation Star star Simon Gregson has been caught smuggling a pot of Vaseline and three stock cubes into the I'm A Celebrity camp after Storm Arwen, reports The Sun.Image caption, Having a bushy beard means you're three times less likely to be carrying around the MRSA superbug, according to the Daily Star.Image caption, The Courier says more than 900 homes are still "stranded off-grid", warning that some houses in Angus could still be without power until Friday - exactly a week since they were disconnected by Storm Arwen.Image caption, NHS Grampian chiefs are bracing for a "horrendous winter" due to exhausted staff and patient overload following the "devastating" effects of Covid, reports the Press and Journal.Image caption, The Evening Express pictures a huge fallen tree on its front page, the paper reporting that 150 trees have been taken down by Storm Arwen at Hazlehead golf course in Aberdeen.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph says it can reveal the "sex questions" that authorities want to ask schoolchildren.Image caption, The Glasgow Times has the story of a 56-year-old man who was "lost for words" after he was "pulled back from death" by life-saving paramedics.Image caption, Seven thousand homes are set to be built on land by Edinburgh Airport in a £2bn vision for a "new town" by the tram line, reports the Edinburgh Evening News.