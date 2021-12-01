'Firebomb attacks forced me to quit my council job'
By Chris Clements
BBC Scotland
- Published
A local councillor subjected to years of harassment and firebomb attacks by gangsters has said he will quit his job next year.
Graeme Campbell's home has been targeted in fire and acid attacks three times since 2019.
The 52-year-old was a Conservative councillor in South Lanarkshire, but has since quit his party and now sits as an independent.
He intends to stand down at next year's local elections.
In an interview with BBC Scotland's The Nine he said:
- His family have been forced to leave their home in Strathaven, Lanarkshire, permanently after a campaign of harassment and intimidation by criminals.
- Mr Campbell believes his role as a councillor and his public comments on planning issues in his local area led to him being targeted.
- And he feels let down by South Lanarkshire Council and his former party over a perceived lack of support.
Councillor Campbell said: "My priority is my wife. I'm putting her first. Call me selfish, but I think I've given more than enough to the community.
"I've nearly paid with my life twice since 2019. My wife has nearly paid with her life because I'm an elected member.
"Why would anyone want to continue after that?"
'Targeted attack'
Mr Campbell - who also owns an IT consultancy business - has served the council ward of Avondale and Stonehouse since 2007.
He was vocal in the press about local issues including planning until the first attack on his property in May 2019.
His wife Fiona's car was torched in deliberate fire-raising
"I knew immediately it would've been targeted," he said. "There had been other, similar attacks in the ward, other vehicles set alight.
"Within 10 minutes of the fire being put out in our car, the lead fire officer was able to say accelerant had been poured into my wife's car.
"Somebody had come to our house in the middle of the night, smashed the window of the car, and set it alight."
Mr Campbell said he considered giving up his role as a councillor in the aftermath. However, he stayed on after installing more security measures at his home and maintaining a lower profile.
'We were gutted'
The second attack on Mr Campbell and his family came just a month after a Police Scotland closed an investigation into the May 2019 fire.
In the early hours of 16 August 2020, a masked intruder poured corrosive liquid over the family's vehicles before smashing a ground-floor window.
The incident was caught on the newly installed CCTV.
He said he'd hoped changes to his job role meant he wouldn't be targeted again. "We were gutted," he said.
"Both my wife and I talked about giving up again after the second attack, but I was changing what I was doing as a councillor, not taking any part in day-to-day involvement in objecting to or supporting planning applications.
"I was taking my head down from the parapet."
However, he was targeted for a third time in June this year but has "no clue" why it happened.
'Everything was destroyed'
"We were wakened just after midnight on a Saturday morning to both cars on fire and our house burning," said the father-of-two.
"You can't explain what it feels like to sit and watch your home burn."
The damage to the Campbells' home destroyed the couple's bedroom. The family haven't moved back into the property and will not return to the area.
"We had nowhere to go that night. We literally sat in the only clothes we then owned until the shops opened, because everything had been destroyed."
'Planning matters'
Mr Campbell will not speak publicly about who he believes to be behind the attacks on his home.
But he did confirm he believed there is "a problem across entire west of Scotland with intimidation and organised crime".
He said: "The one big thing I did change after the second attack, believing it was probably linked to planning matters, was that I made it absolutely clear to constituents that I would not publicly support or object to a planning application, unless it had a fundamental effect on the community.
"I would advise but would not support or object."
Mr Campbell confirmed he will stand down in May next year. But he has criticised South Lanarkshire Council and claimed he's been offered no support by the authority.
The council has denied these claims and said they are "untrue".
A spokesman said: "We empathise with him and understand that he remains shaken and emotional by the despicable attacks against him, but he is simply wrong in his assertions."
The council said he was offered enhanced security by senior officers and that Mr Campbell declined an offer of temporary CCTV.
The spokesman added: "The council continues to take very seriously the safety of all councillors."
'Criminals are emboldened'
Mr Campbell also told The Nine he was unhappy with support offered by the Scottish Conservatives and that requests for "specific help" from the party were ignored.
Russell Findlay MSP - a former journalist who has also been attacked by crime gangs - said he was in contact with the councillor.
He said: "Perhaps there was no formal structure. This was new to me, it was new to the party. We perhaps don't have a standard template or a kind of mechanism to deal with a situation like this.
"But if he feels that he was let down by head office, then we have to respect that and hold our hands up and work out how we can do that better.
"I am aware a number of people did contact him, offered to help, and gave good wishes."
But the MSP said "everyone in Strathaven knows who is behind this and what it's about".
He added: "I think perhaps it tells us something about organised crime in Scotland. We've seen multiple attacks on him, attacks on the media including myself when I was a journalist.
"We've seen a lawyer slashed outside court. We've seen the home of a prison officer shot at.
"I think organised crime in Scotland is emboldened. And the more emboldened they get, the more sense that they can go up against mainstream spheres of society."
Detective Chief Inspector Martin McGhee said: "Extensive enquiries have been carried out, including an appeal via the charity Crimestoppers.
"So far, this has not led to any new developments. We will continue to investigate any new information.
"Anyone who can help is asked to call us on 101, quoting incident number 0090 of Saturday, 19 June, 2021. An anonymous report can also be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."